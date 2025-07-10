Pregnant Fitness Influencer Sadia Yansaneh Claims Her Boyfriend Is Cheating on Her Sadia revealed the news on Instagram. By Niko Mann Published July 10 2025, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sadiayansaneh

Pregnant fitness influencer Sadia Yansaneh claimed on Instagram that her boyfriend is cheating on her with multiple women while she's carrying their child. The fitness influencer said that she is eight months pregnant, and her partner put her and their child at risk by having unprotected sex.

Sadia shared the awful news to warn other women about cheating men and to blast her now ex-boyfriend for his risky behavior. The soon-to-be mom shared a picture of the once-happy couple holding a sonogram picture with a red zig-zag line drawn on the photo between the duo and a broken-heart emoji.

Sadia claimed that her boyfriend is leading a "double life" and sleeping with multiple women while she is eight months pregnant. The fitness trainer also revealed that her now ex-boyfriend had unprotected sex with 25-plus women, thereby putting herself and her unborn baby at risk. "And sometimes you just get cheated on WHILE PREGNANT," she wrote. "Never in 1 million years would I think that I would be making a post like this, but this has been my new reality."

"I just recently found out that the father of my child has been cheating on me with multiple women UNPROTECTED, putting myself and my baby at risk. I have ONE month left of my pregnancy. Two incidents in the last five days. 25+ women," she continued. "This is another level of strength and adversity that I have been faced with. I’m making this post for all my women out there who can do every single thing right with their partner and for their baby’s best interest and still get an unfair hand."

"There were zero signs, and I did not know he was living a double life. While it would be so easy to break down right now … My baby needs me more than ever and I’m actually grateful that this information was presented to me so that I can learn from this ... Thank you to the women who have reached out to me letting me know of this sick behavior. I’m truly so grateful for protection and divine timing."

After Sadia's ex-boyfriend wrote that she was "immature" for airing him out publicly, she doubled down in another post — with receipts. "Yo, I know you hurt," he wrote. "But trying to air me out to Instagram is so immature."

Sadia shared her ex's message calling her out, as well as several messages from the women who said they'd had sex with him. "This is what the lack of accountability and an apology looks like," she wrote. "Literally sickening. The audacity to insult someone when you’ve been doing things in the dark is crazy ... The things being done in the dark, very carelessly and unsafe. Story after story after story. While also being intimate with me."