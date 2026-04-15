Sam Altman's Net Worth May Not Be Surprising, but the Reason for It Is By Lea Vatenmakher Updated April 7 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

At 40 years old, Sam Altman has accrued a truly impressive net worth that some of us won't earn in our lifetimes. However, the exact numbers and how he got there are a bit surprising.

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Sam rose to fame by co-founding OpenAI in 2015 and becoming CEO in 2019. After launching ChatGPT in 2022, Sam went from somewhat known to undeniably famous. With his name up there among tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, Sam's net worth increased to match his notoriety.

Source: MEGA

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What is Sam Altman's net worth?

Sam Altman CEO of OpenAI Net worth: $3.3 billion Sam Altman is an entrepreneur and investor who co-founded and has been the CEO of OpenAI since 2019. Under his leadership, OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022. Birth Date: April 22, 1985 Birth Place: Chicago, Ill., U.S. Birth Name: Samuel Harris Altman Father: Jerry Altman Mother: Connie Gibstine Marriages: Oliver Mulherin (2024-present) Children: 1 Education: Stanford University (dropped out)

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As of April 7, 2026, Sam's net worth is a whopping $3.3 billion, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, OpenAI is worth roughly $500 billion. Interestingly, Sam doesn't have equity in OpenAI; rather, his net worth stems from his various investments in companies like Reddit, Stripe, and Helion. It's also worth noting that the entrepreneur has been wealthy long before OpenAI hit the market. He dropped out of Stanford University in 2005 to create the company Loopt, which he sold for $43 million in 2012.

Source: MEGA

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Like everything else the billionaire does, Sam's decision to forgo equity in OpenAI is a controversial one. Sam frames it as his way of preventing a conflict of interest between his own financial gain and what OpenAI can do for the world. Others say it's strictly a business move so the company can maintain its non-profit, tax-exempt status. It's worth noting that both things can be true at once.

Whatever the reason, Sam has agreed to an annual salary of roughly $76,000, and says the work itself is compensation enough, describing his day-to-day as his "childhood dream job."

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What's next for Sam?

Source: MEGA

Sam's next goals involve expanding OpenAI's ability, particularly within the realm of science. The CEO wants OpenAI to not just collect and analyze information that's already there, but to solve problems such as finding a cure for cancer. He also believes that AI will continue to be more and more integrated within the workplace, reaching a point at which it's essentially impossible to run companies without it.