Gary Busey's Net Worth Is a Far Cry From His Career

Starring in several Hollywood movies can generate a decent amount of money for every other celebrity. Unfortunately, there is something about the career of Gary Busey that took the actor in a different direction in his life.

What is Gary's net worth? Here's what we know about the money generated through the performer's career. Winning an Academy Award for his role in The Buddy Holly Story is one thing, but there's plenty of work to be done for the actor.

What is Gary Busey's net worth?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Gary's net worth is valued at $500,000. The number is almost unbelievably low for a person who has won an Academy Award. Some factors from Gary's story led to the actor losing part of his wealth, which is why his net worth is lower than those of other Oscar winners. The same report states that Gary was evicted from his home during the 2008 financial crisis because he wasn't able to pay rent.

That's not where the misfortunes come to an end. Some time after his eviction made headlines, Gary officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, claiming that he had debts that went over $500,000. The actor's career never really recovered from the problems he struggled with back in the day.

Gary Busey's numerous roles are a reminder of his former star power.

It's hard to remain in demand when it comes to Hollywood. The industry moves towards the next big thing relatively quickly, and there wasn't anything that Gary could have done about it. Some of the most iconic titles from the actor's career include A Star Is Born (1976) and D.C. Cab. Decades before Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper tackled the classic story once again, Gary stepped into the shoes of Bobby Ritchie.

The Bear tells the story of Paul W. Bryant, a college football player and coach. Gary was given the opportunity to play a role in the biopic directed by Richard C. Sarafian. The performer was no stranger to leading a movie during that period of his career. During the latest stage of his trajectory, Gary stars in lesser-known films. The actor was seen as Pastor Joseph in Tricks and Treats, after playing a pediatrician in Holy Cash.