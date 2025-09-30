Nicole Kidman's Net Worth Shines From Meteoric Rise Through Hollywood The 'Moulin Rouge!' star has won an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of her career. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 30 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Not every actor who dreams of going to Hollywood can build a successful career for themselves. It takes a tremendous amount of talent, connections and luck for a performer to steal the attention of the camera. The lucky few who become stars have to handle their salaries in a smart way in order to prolong their trajectories. Big Hollywood paychecks mean nothing when poorly managed. Thankfully, some big-screen stars know how to move their money around.

Article continues below advertisement

More than forty years after her appearance in Bush Christmas, Nicole Kidman continues to look for her next big role. Winning an Academy Award is an impressive achievement, but the actor is still hungry for more recognition. What does Nicole's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated through an impressive trajectory that has included two Primetime Emmy Awards.

What does Nicole Kidman's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole holds a net worth valued at $250 million. The number was calculated after looking back at some of the major projects the actor has starred in. Hollywood salaries can be very generous once someone has established their name in the industry. Nicole started her acting career in Australia. Her talent eventually led her to Hollywood, where she was able to tackle bigger and better roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Nicole Kidman Actor Net worth: $250 million Nicole Kidman is a famous actor who has won an Academy Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards. She is known for her roles in 'Moulin Rouge!' and 'The Undoing'. She was married to Keith Urban for almost twenty years, and the couple had two children together. Birth name: Nicole Mary Kidman. Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii. Mother: Janelle Ann. Father: Antony Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

The first Academy Award nomination arrived thanks to her role as Satine in Moulin Rouge!, the jukebox musical directed by Baz Luhrmann. While she didn't walk away with the prize that time, it wouldn't take long for Nicole to be recognized by the Academy. The actor won an Academy Award due to her work as Virginia Woolf in The Hours. The psychological period drama also featured Meryl Streep as part of the cast.

Winning awards in Hollywood allows artists to gain respect in the industry, which is why it becomes more expensive for more studios to hire them. These higher paychecks were what caused Nicole's net worth to rise as her career advanced. Cosmopolitan reports that Nicole earned $1 million for every episode of The Undoing and the second season of Big Little Lies that she was a part of. In addition to acting, the performer also works as a producer for some of the titles she stars in.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman shocked the world with the news of her separation.

Few Hollywood marriages last for a very long time. In an industry in which conflicting schedules make it hard for people to spend quality time together, it's hard to nail down a sense of stability. Nevertheless, Nicole and Keith Urban made it work for a while. The internet was shocked to find out that the artists split after two decades of loving each other. Reports state that Nicole wanted to save the relationship, while Keith thought it was time for them to move on.

Source: Mega