UFC CEO Dana White’s Net Worth Is in a Championship League of Its Own
What is Dana White’s net worth 24 years after acquiring the UFC back in 2001? The answer is staggering.
The UFC is one of the most popular sports organizations in the world and has produced an endless number of fighters who have become household names and legends in the mixed martial arts world. As a result, the man behind the brand, Dana White, has amassed a jaw-dropping amount of wealth.
So, what is Dana White’s net worth 24 years after acquiring the UFC back in 2001? The answer is staggering and just as noteworthy as some of the iconic UFC bouts in the ring.
What is UFC CEO Dana White’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dana White is worth an estimated $500 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to his position as head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Dana’s annual salary as CEO of the UFC is a reported $20 million, per the outlet. He also launched Zuffa Boxing, as well as various philanthropic business ventures.
Dana White
CEO, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
Net worth: $500 million
Dana White is the CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Birth date: July 28, 1969
Birthplace: Manchester, Conn.
Birth name: Dana Fredrick White Jr.
Father: Dana White Sr.
Mother: June White
Marriages: Anne White (m. 1996)
Children: 3
Education: Hermon High School
Dana, a long-time friend of Donald Trump, recently spoke about their relationship and spearheading the UFC.
“The relationship that he and I have — and when we get together — when I have dinner with him, we don't talk politics,” he said in an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes regarding his relationship with Trump. “We talk about goofy guy stuff that all guys talk about. You know what I mean? We talk about Rocky movies. We talk about different fights that have happened.”
On the subject of the long-standing criticism that UFC fighters are severely underpaid, Dana shared that the monetary compensation has changed, following a class-action antitrust lawsuit with fighters that was settled for $375 million earlier this year.
“I can't sit here right now and tell ya, you know, it's double, it's one and a half, it's triple,” he said. “But, yeah, fighter pay is — yeah, it's gonna be good.” When asked directly if he pays his fighters a fair and living wage, he replied, "Absolutely. People don't know how much a lot of these guys make.”
Dana shares his considerable wealth with his wife of 29 years and their children.
Dana and Anne White initially met when they were kids and went on to get married in 1996 and welcome three children, per People. Despite their long-standing marriage, the couple made headlines in 2023 due to a physical altercation.
Video footage showed that Dana and Anne were in a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in December 2022, when she reportedly slapped him across the face, and he responded by slapping her back.
A few days later, on Jan. 3, 2023, Dana publicly apologized for hitting his wife, while adding that alcohol played a part in the altercation.
"You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," he told TMZ at the time.
"My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--t together. We've got three kids."