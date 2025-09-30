UFC CEO Dana White’s Net Worth Is in a Championship League of Its Own What is Dana White’s net worth 24 years after acquiring the UFC back in 2001? The answer is staggering. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 30 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The UFC is one of the most popular sports organizations in the world and has produced an endless number of fighters who have become household names and legends in the mixed martial arts world. As a result, the man behind the brand, Dana White, has amassed a jaw-dropping amount of wealth.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what is Dana White’s net worth 24 years after acquiring the UFC back in 2001? The answer is staggering and just as noteworthy as some of the iconic UFC bouts in the ring.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is UFC CEO Dana White’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dana White is worth an estimated $500 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to his position as head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Dana’s annual salary as CEO of the UFC is a reported $20 million, per the outlet. He also launched Zuffa Boxing, as well as various philanthropic business ventures.

Dana White CEO, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Net worth: $500 million Dana White is the CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Birth date: July 28, 1969 Birthplace: Manchester, Conn. Birth name: Dana Fredrick White Jr. Father: Dana White Sr. Mother: June White Marriages: Anne White (m. 1996) Children: 3 Education: Hermon High School

Article continues below advertisement

Dana, a long-time friend of Donald Trump, recently spoke about their relationship and spearheading the UFC.

“The relationship that he and I have — and when we get together — when I have dinner with him, we don't talk politics,” he said in an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes regarding his relationship with Trump. “We talk about goofy guy stuff that all guys talk about. You know what I mean? We talk about Rocky movies. We talk about different fights that have happened.”

On the subject of the long-standing criticism that UFC fighters are severely underpaid, Dana shared that the monetary compensation has changed, following a class-action antitrust lawsuit with fighters that was settled for $375 million earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“I can't sit here right now and tell ya, you know, it's double, it's one and a half, it's triple,” he said. “But, yeah, fighter pay is — yeah, it's gonna be good.” When asked directly if he pays his fighters a fair and living wage, he replied, "Absolutely. People don't know how much a lot of these guys make.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dana shares his considerable wealth with his wife of 29 years and their children.

Dana and Anne White initially met when they were kids and went on to get married in 1996 and welcome three children, per People. Despite their long-standing marriage, the couple made headlines in 2023 due to a physical altercation.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Video footage showed that Dana and Anne were in a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in December 2022, when she reportedly slapped him across the face, and he responded by slapping her back. A few days later, on Jan. 3, 2023, Dana publicly apologized for hitting his wife, while adding that alcohol played a part in the altercation.