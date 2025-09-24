Mariah Carey’s Staggering Net Worth Is Indicative of Her Iconic Status Mariah Carey has amassed a staggering fortune for her efforts that have given fans (the Lambs) an endless catalog of timeless hits. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 24 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As one of the biggest-selling, history-making artists in all of music, Mariah Carey has carved a legendary 35-year career. As a result of her extreme success, she has amassed a staggering fortune for her efforts that have given fans (the Lambs) an endless catalog of timeless hits.

But just how wealthy is the President of the Lambily and the Queen of Christmas? Let’s break down Mariah’s net worth and how her bank account continues to grow.

Mariah Carey’s net worth is staggering.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mariah Carey is worth an estimated $350 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to her extremely lucrative music career. As one of the 15 best-selling artists in music history and the second best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah has sold over 200 million albums dating back to her debut in 1990. Additionally, she has more number 1 songs than any other female writer/producer in Billboard history.

The Grammy winner also makes millions every holiday season.

Thanks to the enduring love and power of her 1994 holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah makes between $2.7 million and $3.3 million annually from the song, according to CNBC. To date, the song has generated $103 million worldwide since its initial release, and as a co-writer and co-producer of the track, she also makes even more in royalties.

Dubbed the “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah has become so synonymous with the holiday that it's become tradition that every Nov. 1 she posts her annual thawing out video to officially usher in the holiday season.

Since she also continues to release new music and tour all over the world, Mariah’s net worth is expected to continue to grow.

On Sept. 26, 2025, Mariah is set to release her upcoming album "Here for It All." She spoke exclusively to GQ about recording her first album in 7 years. “We were doing all types of different music, and I was working with lots of different people. It just came out that it was an eclectic album that had a lot of different textures to it,” she said.

“I titled it 'Here for It All,' because it's my favorite song on the album—and I didn't want it to get lost,” Mariah told the outlet. “I wanted to make sure people listened all the way through the album to that song, specifically because it goes all the way out with that outro. You've heard the whole thing, right? It just goes into this whole segue. It's a moment when it gets to 'Here for It All.'"

She also shared why she wanted to work with (rumored boyfriend) Anderson .Paak on two songs on the album. “Well, I called him first because Silk Sonic was so great, and actually my son, Rocky, was obsessed with them,” she explained.