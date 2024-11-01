Home > Entertainment > Music Mariah Carey Confirms "It's Tiiiime" to Get Into the Christmas Spirit The Queen of Christmas has spoken. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 1 2024, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mariahcarey

It's time to wrap up the Halloween costume looks and get into the Christmas season — don't take our word for it; take it from the holiday's queen, Mariah Carey.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Mariah didn't waste any time bringing in her favorite season with her famous "It's Time" Christmas call and other iconic Mariah-isms.

Mariah Carey officially says "It's Time" for Christmas.

On Halloween 2024, Mariah wasted no time bringing in her Christmas cheer. In a video shared on her Instagram account, she initially gave the spooky season its moment by dressing up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. The black-and-white video opened with her dancing with her "Gomez" through a haunted mansion.

At one point, Mariah throws a sword through a wall to Gomez's amusement. She then uses telepathy to open a cabinet with her classic Santa red jumper inside as the date turns from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1. The scene brightens and shows Mariah in a sleigh saying the two words Christmas lovers desperately need to hear. "It's Time!" she sings as only Mariah can.

After her explosive confirmation, Halloween quickly turns to all things Christmas. Even "Gomez" transforms into a snowman as he joins the celebration. And, of course, Mariah had to add her classic single, "All I Want for Christmas," toward the end of the video. The song's addition was another way the diva likes to remind us why she's officially been the one to confirm when Christmas time is here for the last 30 years.