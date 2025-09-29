Al Horford's Net Worth Holds a High Value Ahead of Golden State Warriors Debut The acclaimed player dedicated years of his life to the Boston Celtics, before making a decision that shocked NBA fans. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 29 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There's no denying that professional sports give people something to be passionate about. Winning a championship, making it to the playoffs, or even winning a game are ideas that fill people with excitement, hope, and a sense of belonging. Professional sports also come with a lot of money for the players and executives involved. Several leagues impress with the amount of money they pour into long-term contracts.

Article continues below advertisement

While basketball continues to evolve, Al Horford continues to look for ways to improve upon his NBA legacy. Throughout most of his career, the athlete has been seen helping the Boston Celtics reach new heights. What does Al's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated thanks to a prolific NBA journey. Almost two decades into his career, it still feels as if Al is just getting started.

What does Al Horford's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Al holds a net worth estimated at $130 million. The number was obtained by looking at the basketball contracts the player has signed over the course of his career, as well as the sponsorship deals that put money in his pockets. Al played for the Florida Gators back when he was in college. From an early age, it was evident that the athlete could become a star for any NBA team that chose to recruit him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Al Horford Professional basketball player Net worth: $130 million Al Horford is a famous NBA who has dedicated most of his life to the Boston Celtics. In 2025, it was announced that Al signed a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. The player has also worked with the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers. Birth name: Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso. Birthdate: June 3,1986. Birthplace: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. Father: Tito Horford. Mother: Arelis Reynoso.

Article continues below advertisement

Al's college career was impressive, which is why the Atlanta Hawks were more than happy to welcome him during the 2007 NBA draft. The player from Dominican Republic was the third pick of the event. Al built a career for himself thanks to his time with the Hawks. It would take nine years for him to be hired by the Boston Celtics for the first time in his career. The Celtics became his home from 2016 through 2019, and from 2021 until 2025.

New beginnings can be difficult when someone isn't ready to take the next step. While he tried to find his place with both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Al ended up going back to the Celtics when things got rough. It's common for NBA players to explore the field before settling for a permanent team. This is why every edition of the NBA draft can be exciting for fans who are up-to-date regarding expiring contracts and ever-changing negotiations.

Article continues below advertisement

Al Horford chose the Golden State Warriors as his next team.

ESPN reports that Al signed a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. The agreement will start to pan out during the 2025-26 NBA season. At the time of the announcement, the monetary value of the deal wasn't disclosed. By comparison, Al's last Celtics extension was worth $20 million, as revealed by a different ESPN report.

Source: Mega