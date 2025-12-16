Anthony Geary's Net Worth Was Extremely Impressive — Here's What We Know About It The 'General Hospital' star died due to a complications after a surgery. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 16 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few things can be as rewarding for an artist as having a recurring role in Hollywood. Anthony Geary entertained the world for years as Luke Spencer in General Hospital.

What did Anthony's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated through a trajectory that included a record eight Daytime Emmy Award wins. No one will forget what the actor accomplished over the years.

What did Anthony Geary's net worth look like?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony's net worth was valued at $9 million. The amount can't be compared to what Hollywood blockbuster leads have accumulated over the years, but the performer's money still speaks highly of him. General Hospital tells the story of a hospital located in the state of New York, where two families steal the spotlight in a thrilling narrative filled with twists and turns. Anthony was at the center of it all.

Anthony Geary Actor Net worth: $9 million Anthony Geary was a Hollywood star known for his role as Luke Spencer in General Hospital. Over the years, the performer returned to the role whenever the network needed him to. Anthony died after a complication presented itself following a dangerous surgery. Birth name: Tony Dean Geary Birthdate: May 29, 1947 Birthplace: Coalville, Utah Father: Russell Dean Geary Mother: Dana Geary

Luke Spencer will be remembered as a part of television history. Alongside Laura Webber (Genie Francis), the character became one of the first power couples in the industry. Long before The Summer I Turned Pretty dominated the medium, Anthony was running around in the shadows for General Hospital.

A recurring role can be a safe way to make money. The actors don't have to be present all the time, knowing that they can always cash a check when needed. Anthony became Luke time and time again.

Anthony Geary's legacy grew beyond 'General Hospital.'

Audiences from all over the world will remember Anthony as Luke Spencer. Beyond the halls of General Hospital, the actor appeared in a wide variety of movies and television shows that allowed his net worth to grow beyond his wildest dreams. UHF is a comedy film created by Weird Al Yankovic. In that production, Anthony stepped into the shoes of Philo, a station engineer who turned out to be secretly an alien.

Johnny Got His Gun is one of the titles that allowed Donald Sutherland to shine in the spotlight during the early stages of his career. In Dalton Trumbo's war drama, Anthony portrayed Redhead. The World War I soldier was important to convey the message of the movie. Hollywood doesn't work as it used to back when Anthony was auditioning for roles. There isn't an exact recount of the artist's salary, but his $9 million net worth arrived thanks to each and every one of these roles.