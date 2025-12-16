Details on Anthony Geary's Cause of Death The Hollywood star was a 'General Hospital' icon over the course of most of his career. By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 16 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every time a beloved Hollywood star dies, people naturally try to find out what actually happened to them. Anthony Geary dedicated every stage of his career to being a part of General Hospital, easily gaining the audience's trust as Luke Spencer.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Anthony? Here's what we know about the emergency that led to the performer's death. In an age in which sophisticated technology is abundant, accidents can still happen from time to time. General Hospital fans are mourning the loss of a great actor.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Anthony Geary's cause of death?

An article from The Hollywood Reporter states that Anthony died due to complications that presented themselves after a medical procedure. The undisclosed surgery took place around three days before the performer's death. Modern medicine makes these accidents look like a thing of the past. Unfortunately, some diseases are unpredictable, turning their treatment into a painful experience for any patient involved.

The nature of Anthony's struggle remains a mystery. Whatever surgery was performed on the artist turned out to be more complicated than expected, which is why Anthony might not have been able to survive the recovery process. The world of General Hospital will have to move forward without one of its most decorated performers. As the legacy of the series moves forward, Anthony's impact on the drama's history will be present for the viewers to experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Claudio Gama, Anthony's husband, is aware of how important the actor was to his fans. The grieving companion states: "It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Geary's work went beyond 'General Hospital.'

It's normal for some Hollywood actors to be associated with a single role over the course of their careers. It's important to mention that Anthony was so talented that he was recognized for more than what he accomplished as a part of General Hospital. Viewers can look at The Streets of San Francisco as a reference. The project that featured Michael Douglas as Inspector Steve Keller also gave Anthony a chance to shine on the screen.

When it comes to television projects, few artists have careers as accomplished as Anthony's. Teacher's Pet and Burke's Law will be some of the other titles Anthony will be remembered for. The variety of roles he tackled allowed the actor to display every side of his natural talent.