Sherrone Moore Has Been Fired and Arrested, Which Is Definitely Going to Affect His Net Worth Sherrone Moore could have made, well, more money. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 12 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

In December 2025, Sherrone Moore's life changed in a span of 24 hours. On Dec. 10, he was fired as head football coach at the University of Michigan after an investigation revealed "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship with a member of staff. Less than 45 minutes before the school made its decision public, a call was placed to 911 regarding an alleged assault.

Article continues below advertisement

According to audio of the 911 call, which was obtained by TMZ, Moore was allegedly attacking the victim and had apparently been stalking them for several months. The same dispatcher also told Pittsfield Township police that Moore's wife contacted them to say he was suicidal over losing his job. Moore reportedly walked out with a knife. This was the latest in a series of controversies that plagued Moore, whose net worth will undoubtedly be affected. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Sherrone Moore's net worth would have been sizable if he hadn't been fired with cause.

While we don't know Moore's actual net worth, we do know what it could have been had he not been fired with cause. According to the Detroit Free Press, in 2024, Moore signed a five-year contract worth about $6 million per year. Included in the contract was a $13.9 million buyout should he be fired without cause. Spoiler alert: Moore was absolutely fired with cause, which means no buyout.

Moore's contract also had an annual $500,000 retention bonus, as well as a termination clause that called for him to be "paid 75 percent of his remaining pay if he were to be fired for on-field performance," per MLive.com. Language in the contract defines for cause behavior as "conduct by the Head Coach which offends against public decency or morality," resulting in "material injury to the reputation, interests, or obligations of the University or the Program."

Article continues below advertisement

Moore and the University of Michigan defined misconduct as violations of "rules and regulations, whether written or unwritten, or unsatisfactory work performance that is caused by other than a lack of capacity or ability, and off-duty or off-premises behavior which adversely affects the employment relationship." He could also be fired with cause if Moore engaged in fraud or dishonesty.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore's coaching career did not start at the University of Michigan.

Moore's coaching career began in 2009, when he was hired as a graduate assistant at the University of Louisville. He worked his way up to tight ends coach in 2012 and stayed for the 2013 season. While there, Moore earned his master's degree in sports administration.

His relationship with the state of Michigan started in 2014 with Central Michigan University, where Moore was hired as a tight ends coach. Three years later, he was named assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. while still acting as tight ends coach. The University of Michigan snagged Moore in 2018, where he continued his tight ends coaching career. After three seasons, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.