The Rumor That Sherrone Moore Had Plan B Delivered to His Office Is Not True Rumors are swirling, but is it actually true? By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 12 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET

The news that Sherrone Moore had been fired from his role as the head coach of the University of Michigan football team has sent shockwaves through the world of college football. Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with someone on his staff, and later on the day he was fired, he was also arrested by local police as part of an assault investigation.

All of those twists and turns have led people to speculate about the details around Moore's firing, and the investigation leading up to. One recent rumor suggests that Moore had Plan B Doordashed to his office, which is how Michigan knew he was in trouble. Here's what we know about whether that's true.

Did Sherrone Moore really have Doordash deliver Plan B to his office?

Amid a swirling online environment dominated by rumors and speculation, one post on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggested that Sherrone wasn't being all that careful in covering up his affair. "The University of Michigan’s investigation into Sherrone Moore’s 'inappropriate relationship with a staff member' began shortly after the U-M athletic department received an anonymous tip from a DoorDash driver, which stated that he’d personally delivered Plan B to Moore’s office," @ScottHughesCBB wrote.

This post immediately got massive reactions on social media, as it suggested that Sherrone didn't just have an inappropriate relationship with someone on his staff, but was also worried he might have gotten them pregnant. Sometimes, though, details are too good to be true, and that appears to be the case in this instance. That account is a known parody account, and the information in the post seems to be totally fabricated.

Clearly, people are eager for more details on this story, so much so that they are willing to circulate information without vetting it. All of the stories that this account has tweeted are fake news, and they seem designed to seem like real reporting from an actual journalist. If you look at the account in detail, though, you'll see that none of the stories he circulates have been verified or reported by any other outlet.

The University of Michigan’s investigation into Sherrone Moore’s “inappropriate relationship with a staff member” began shortly after the U-M athletic department received an anonymous tip from a DoorDash driver which stated that he’d personally delivered Plan B to Moore’s office. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) December 10, 2025 Source: X/@SchottHughesCBB

The Sherrone Moore story is already salacious enough.

Although the Plan B detail certainly would have added a new wrinkle to this story, there's already plenty in the story to be scandalized by. New reporting from CBS suggests that University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel had been told that Sherrone was struggling with his mental health in the weeks leading up to his firing. We don't know if Sherrone's mental health played any role in his firing.