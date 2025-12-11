Sherrone Moore Had an Inappropriate Relationship With a Staffer, but Is He Married? Sherrone Moore was fired and arrested in a single 24-hour span. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 11 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coachmooreum

After a little more than two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, the University of Michigan has fired coach Sherrone Moore. The news of the firing, which apparently came after revelations that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer, has left many wondering whether Sherrone is married.

Given the nature of his firing, Sherrone's marriage might not be on solid ground. Here's what we know about the head coach's personal life, including whether he's married.



Who is Sherrone Moore's wife?

Sherrone Moore is married to Kelli Moore. According to a post on Instagram, Sherrone proposed to Kelli in 2014, and the two got married the next year. “Happy three-year anniversary to my life partner and best friend. So proud of you and all your accomplishments,” Sherrone wrote on Instagram in 2018. “I am so happy and blessed beyond measure to call you my wife as the man upstairs leads us to live through him. Love you soo much and excited about what the future holds for us!”

Kelli has not made any sort of statement since the news of Sherrone's firing was made public. “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement announcing his firing. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," the statement concluded. News also broke that Sherrone had also been detained by the Pittsfield Township Police Department. Details in the case are still scant, but it seems that he was detained as part of an assault allegation, according to The Detroit Free Press, and is now in jail.

Do Kelli and Sherrone have any kids?

In addition to dealing with the fallout from all of this on their marriage, Kelly and Sherrone also share three children. Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie are all listed on Sherrone's official bio, and it seems like all three of them are still pretty young. “Our daughters don’t care about the outcome of the games, they just want daddy to sit down and read them a book when he gets home … and that’s what he does,” Kelli once said about her kids and husband, according to a post shared by the Broyles Award.

Now, the foundation of their family is likely to be shaken, although the exact fallout remains unclear. The news that Sherrone had been fired and then arrested the very same day suggests that it was a tumultuous 24 hours for the Moores and for those who had followed his career at Michigan closely.