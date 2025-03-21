Matt Weiss's Wife Has Remained out of the Public Eye Following Allegations Against Her Husband Matt Weiss's wife does not appear to be active on social media. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 21 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Michigan Athletics

In January 2023, the University of Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in connection to an investigation into computer hacking allegations, reported the Associate Press. This decision was made after Weiss failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he gained access to computer accounts that did not belong to him. An athletic department official informed Weiss that the university had evidence supporting their claims.

More than a year later in March 2025, Weiss was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft, per the AP. According to the indictment that was filed in federal court in Detroit, Weiss "hacked into the computer accounts of thousands of college athletes seeking intimate photos and videos." This is something that undoubtedly hurt those involved as well as Weiss's own family. Has his wife said anything publicly? Here's what we know.

Matt Weiss's wife has been pretty mum since the legal scandal broke.

Weiss and his wife Melissa Weiss (née Stai) were married on Valentine's Day in 2010. Their wedding got the New York Times treatment and revealed the couple chose a "nondenominational ceremony at the Admiral Kidd Club," an event space in San Diego. At the time, Melissa was working at LifeBridge Health in Baltimore as an internal consultant who manages cost reduction and operational efficiency. She is from California and graduated from Stanford, then received an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

If Melissa is still active on social media, she is hiding her accounts well. Perhaps she went dark after her husband was arrested. Now that he's officially been charged, things will only get more complicated. Per the indictment, Weiss allegedly "gained access to the databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor, Keffer Development Services, and then downloaded personal information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes."

"Weiss primarily targeted female college athletes," said the indictment. "He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history, and physical characteristics." Evidently, Weiss was interested in intimate videos and images meant for the intimate partners of these women. He also took notes on the content and occasionally returned a year later to get more photos and videos. An initial court date has yet to be scheduled.

Is Matt Weiss related to Charlie Weis?

Although Charlie Weis and Matt Weiss have something in common — coaching football — that's where the similarities end. Charlie's professional coaching career started in 1990 when he was 34 years old. That's when he stepped into the role of offensive assistant and assistant special teams coach under Giants head coach Bill Parcells. The Giants won the Super Bowl that season.