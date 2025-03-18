Brandon Graham Announces Retirement From NFL — Let's Discover His Net Worth Brandon Graham owes his legendary net worth to his 15-year NFL career. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 18 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Best known for his relentless play on the gridiron, Brandon Graham's career has spanned well over a decade. His pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' success made him a part of not one, but two Super Bowl-winning teams — both of which just so happen to be the first and second in franchise history. How cool is that?!

Article continues below advertisement

As one of the longest-tenured and most beloved players in Eagles history — with more games played for the team than anyone else — Brandon has earned both fan admiration and significant financial success. Here's what you need to know about Brandon Graham's wealth, including his net worth!

Article continues below advertisement

What is Brandon Graham's net worth?

At the time of writing, Brandon Graham's net worth remains somewhat of a debate, with many sources offering differing estimates. However, multiple reports, including Essentially Sports, suggest it falls around the $30 million mark.

Of course, this figure is largely shaped by Brandon's long and successful career in the NFL, where he established himself as one of the Eagles' most legendary players. From massive plays to clutch sacks (yes, we're talking about that iconic strip sack on Tom Brady in the final minutes of Super Bowl LII), he solidified his status as a true Philly icon.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Graham Retired professional football player Net worth: ~$30 million Brandon Graham is a former professional football player who spent his entire 15-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a press conference on March 18, 2025, Brandon announced his retirement. Birthdate: April 3, 1988 Birthplace: Detroit Mother: Tasha Graham Father: Darrick Walton Siblings: Brittany and Makaylah Marriages: Carlyne Graham (m. 2014) Children: Emerson (b. 2016) and Bryson (b. 2019)

According to Spotrac, throughout his 15-year NFL career, Brandon Graham earned an impressive total of $97,755,925 in salary alone. This remarkable sum reflects not just his consistent on-field performance but also his importance to the Eagles organization. The highest salary he earned in a single year was during the 2019 season, when he brought home a whopping $13.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Graham announced his retirement in March 2025.

At a press conference on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement from professional football. After spending his entire 15-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Brandon leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

"You all know I gave everything I had in this. I have no regrets," Brandon shared, his voice filled with emotion. He then thanked his family, friends, teammates, staff, coaches, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and general manager Howie Roseman.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Graham’s full retirement press conference



Very emotional and beautiful speech by Brandon: pic.twitter.com/LGBwEvzi5R — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 18, 2025

He reflected on his journey, stating, "Fifteen years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams — big dreams — a little bit of nervousness, and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring. I didn't know how many times I'd be tested, I didn't know how much I would grow, and I sure didn't know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team and this city."