Mick Foley's Net Worth Proves He Is a WWE Legend
The retired professional wrestler parted ways with the company due to the WWE's connection to Donald Trump.
Becoming a household name in the WWE has its benefits. Mick Foley knew how to delight audiences with dangerous stunts, larger-than-life characters, and unforgettable promos. With several identities on the screen, Mick knew how to adapt to the audience's demands.
What does Mick's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money generated thanks to the WWE legend's career, as well as the situation that led him to stepping away from the company after being a part of the family for decades.
What does Mick Foley's net worth look like?
According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Mick's net worth is valued at $8 million. The amount becomes more impressive when taking into account the time in which Mick became a famous WWE Superstar. The contracts and the company's sponsorship deals looked nothing like what wrestlers can achieve today.
In addition to a successful wrestling career, retired WWE Superstars can also signed a Legends contract.
Mick Foley
Professional wrestler
Net worth: $8 million
Mick Foley is a professional wrestler who used to perform for the WWE. Considered a legend of the sport, the star had unforgettable rivalries with characters such as The Undertaker, The Rock, and others. Mick constantly appeared in WWE programming, even after he left the ring.
Birth name: Michael Francis Foley
Birthdate: June 7, 1965
Birthplace: Bloomington, Ind.
Father: Jack Foley
Spouse: Colette Foley
The agreement allows retired athletes to make television appearances, host autograph sessions at conventions, and much more. Mick had one of these contracts once he stepped away from the ring. The paychecks kept coming in for the fighter long after he stopped calling himself Cactus Jack.
Combining the earnings of his career and the money from the Legends contract, the $8 million net worth makes a lot of sense.
Mick Foley left the WWE due to yet another controversy.
The WWE is no stranger to controversies. The Vince McMahon lawsuits and the rise in ticket prices have made fans cautious of how the company moves. In addition to that, Mick is tired of the company he represents aligning with President Donald Trump.
In the final weeks of 2025, Mick announced that he was walking away from the WWE after Donald made some aggravating comments following the death of Rob Reiner.
Disagreeing when it comes to politics is something that can escalate into a more complicated issue. Mick was ready to move on until Donald was no longer the President of the United States. It could be years before the legend is seen back on WWE programming again.
Mick is one of the Superstars who have played multiple roles in the company. He has been the general manager of a brand, a respected figure in the locker room, and a surprise guest for fans to obsess over.
Fans will continue to watch WWE. Unfortunately, any storyline they might come to enjoy won't feature Mick's charisma and talent. As a retired wrestler, it remains to be seen if Mick's actions will inspire any young member of the locker room to speak up against what they might perceive as unfair.