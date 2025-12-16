Fans Are Asking Why Mick Foley Left the WWE Following Shocking Announcement What does the president have to do with it? By Niko Mann Published Dec. 16 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of professional wrestling is in shock following the surprise announcement by Mick Foley that he was parting ways with the WWE. Mick made the announcement on Instagram on Dec. 16, 2025, and it has social media buzzing, to say the least.

Article continues below advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer stated his reasoning for leaving the WWE in his Instagram post, and his fans are surprised by two famous names mentioned by the professional wrestler. So, why did Mick leave the WWE?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mick Foley leave the WWE?

Mick wrote in his Instagram post that he was parting ways with the WWE over their close relationship with President Donald Trump amid his ongoing "inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who 'looks like an immigrant')," as well as his recent comments about the late Hollywood director and Trump critic, Rob Reiner, who was murdered, along with his wife, Michele, on Dec. 14, 2025. Trump made hideous remarks immediately following news of the Princess Bride director's gruesome murder.

Rob was a frequent critic of Trump, and the president took pleasure in speaking out following his murder on Truth Social. "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!" These remarks were the last straw for Mick, who wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram detailing the reason for his WWE departure.

Article continues below advertisement

"PARTING WAYS WITH WWE," he began. "While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who 'looks like an immigrant') — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me." Mick added he "no longer" wished to "represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion."

"I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy," he continued. "Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office."

Article continues below advertisement

"Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were shocked by the announcement, and while the MAGA crowd was obviously triggered, other fans were also supportive. One fan wrote, "For all Mankind. Hell yeah, Mick," prompting another to reply, "I could not have said it better myself. You either stand for something or you stand for nothing. Mick is one of the realest there will ever be."