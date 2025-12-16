Nick Reiner Was Reportedly Making Guests Uncomfortable at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party Nick Reiner was making guests at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party uncomfortable. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 16 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Nick Reiner; Mega

Investigators are still piecing together a timeline for the days leading up to the murder of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. The couple was found in their Brentwood home by their daughter, Romy Reiner, per Page Six. They had been fatally stabbed. According to The New York Times, their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, has been booked for murder and is being held without bail at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles.

In the wake of this tragedy, details about Nick and his relationship to his family have slowly trickled out. Nick co-wrote the 2016 film Being Charlie, which was based on his struggles with addiction. It was directed by his father. In an interview with People, Nick discussed how refusing to go to rehab resulted in his being homeless. Nick's behavioral issues were on display hours before his parents were murdered. He reportedly got into an argument with his dad at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Source: Instagram/@romyreiner; Mega

Here's what we know about the argument Nick Reiner got into at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

The argument between Nick and his father at Conan O'Brien's annual Christmas party was first reported by TMZ. Sources close to the Reiner family told the outlet that Nick got into a "very loud" fight with both parents, which resulted in the couple leaving. It's unclear if Nick left at the same time.

Three guests at the party, who wished to remain anonymous, told The New York Times that Rob and Nick were shouting at each other. One of the attendees heard Rob tell his son that his behavior was inappropriate. They didn't know any details beyond that, but said everyone at the party was aware of Nick's past issues.

Another guest said they didn't speak to Rob but saw he was at the party and noticed how uncomfortable and anxious Nick looked. Several attendees made similar comments about Nick's demeanor. Representatives for O'Brien declined to comment to The New York Times.

Nick Reiner had reportedly been angry at his parents for several years.

A source close to the Reiner family told Us Weekly that Nick had "always been hostile and volatile" toward his family, and in particular, toward his parents. They told the outlet that while everyone is in a state of shock, the allegations against Nick aren't surprising, as Nick has resented his parents for years. "They did everything a parent could possibly do to help him," said the source. Unfortunately, they got trapped in a cycle of trying to help, only to kick Nick out of the house.