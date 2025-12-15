Trump Mocks Death of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele — "Known to Have Driven People CRAZY" ""He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 15 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are few things that both sides of the political aisle can agree on. When it comes to the average person, it seems that nothing is off limits in regards to discussing the health, body, and behavior of politicians. And yet one thing we can mostly all agree on: Our politicians themselves should be held to some standard. At least, that used to be the way. These days, politicians seem to feel emboldened to speak hateful and vile things in public.

Not least of which: President Donald Trump. He has never been particularly careful about avoiding offending people, and some of his followers even cheer on his uncouth speech. But he may have gone too far for even his diehard followers after a Truth Social post by the President mocks the brutal death of director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, found dead in their home on Dec. 14, 2025. Here's what we know about what Trump said and why his mockery is causing his followers some issues on social media.



Trump slammed after he mocks the shocking death of Rob Reiner.

The headline itself was shocking: Rob and Michele found murdered in their home, and their son Nick Reiner was arrested as the prime suspect, per People. The couple's daughter, Romy, reportedly found them hours after a public altercation with Nick allegedly seems to have escalated. Most people were quick to offer condolences to their bereft family and friends. But not everyone had an ounce of empathy to spare. The President apparently saw it as an opportunity to take one last swing at a political opponent in Hollywood.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote what seemed to start out as a thoughtful homage to the beloved director and his wife, but quickly turned horrifying. "A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Trump then doubled down, adding, "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. And then he bizarrely ended the rant with a mocking, "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

The internet is clapping back over Rob Reiner after many Trump supporters try to prove a point about Charlie Kirk's death.

Most decent people were outraged, but it was Trump supporters who found themselves dealing with a conundrum thanks to their dear leader. All over social media, Trump supporters had initially been posting some variation of pointing out the fact that they were graciously acknowledging the Reiners' deaths without saying vile things. The point, they wrote, was that after right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk died, "leftists" mocked his passing.

Unfortunately for these Trump followers, their own political leader quickly embarrassed them with his cruel Truth Social rant, gleefully mocking the departed director and his wife.

Others were quick to point out that it doesn't matter what the average person says, but what politicians say can and does matter significantly more than the average voter. For instance, when Kirk was killed, many political leaders on the left offered their condolences and respect, with zero mocking.