Physical Therapist With a Doctorate Shares Theory That Trump Has Dementia "I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I think he's got three to five months left in the land of the living."

Tiktoker @epistemiccrisis, who is a physical therapist with a doctorate and years of experience working with dementia patients, has a theory that Trump has dementia and doesn't have much longer to live. Of course, this theory should be taken with a grain of salt since the physical therapist in the viral video has not treated Trump personally and has not seen his actual medical documents.

Donald Trump's health has been a question mark for many during his presidency, as some have pointed out bruising on his hands, drooping on one side of his face, and swelling in his legs. But what @epistemiccrisis focuses on are signs that he says point to Trump receiving dementia treatment.

The physical therapist starts by talking about Trump's bruising on his hand.

He theorizes that Trump keeps getting bruising on his right hand because he's getting a monthly infusion of Kisunla, a monoclonal antibody drug that is used for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. He goes on to say that it targets the plaques that form on the brain's surface and slows the disease progression.

He adds that the drug does not improve symptoms. "You're going to see his mental capabilities and inhibitions disintegrate on f--king camera," @epistemiccrisis claims.

He further explains, "It's just meant to slow progression. That's why roughly once a month, you see his bruised, covered with makeup, and in this case, covered with two band-aids, because his veins in his hand are suffering repeated trauma from the infusion."

The physical therapist theorizes that Trump had a brain-bleed on Labor Day.

Potential side effects of Kisunla are ARIA, which can include swelling or bleeding of the brain. "A small bleed on the brain is most likely what happened when he disappeared over Labor Day. [They] probably gave him the highest level of medical attention immediately to stop the bleeding," @epistemiccrisis theorizes.

He also says that the slight drooping of Trump's face could be caused by a small stroke that happened because of the bleeding.

The specialist claims Trump only has three to five months left to live.