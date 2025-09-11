Trump Sparks Flurry of Questions After His Face Appears to be Drooping Noticeably on 9/11 The White House's silence seemed to suggest that everything was business as usual even though it clearly wasn't. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 11 2025, 5:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Forbes Breaking News

Being under the microscope like a President means that your every move is watched. And if you should falter, there are a million cameras there to catch it. In the past, Presidents have hidden health conditions and worrying issues, but eventually the truth comes out. Many are now speculating that this is what is happening to President Donald Trump.

Fears that he is facing a dire health condition are nothing new, but Trump sparked fears and questions anew after attending a Pentagon 9/11 memorial on Sept. 11, 2025, and his face appeared to be noticeably drooping. Here's what we know about what was happening with his face and what might be happening with his health overall.

Why was Trump's face drooping at the 9/11 memorial?

On Sept. 11, 2025, people assumed that the Pentagon's memorial ceremony marking the victims of 9/11 would be a somber, typical occasion. But while the day was focused on those who lost their lives 24 years prior, there was one atypical thing that set everyone buzzing: Trump's drooping face. In images captured from video stills and even those taken by Getty Images, the right side of his face was visibly drooping.

Press cameras were set up at the back of the venue. While Trump did eventually stand up to give a very brief speech, the cameras were unable to focus on his mouth due to the placement of a large microphone. The President was able to speak, but his speech was unusually slow and careful, which did not help ease speculation that he may have suffered a health emergency in recent days.

One of the top contenders for what people surmise may have happened: a stroke. According to UF Health, among the top 10 signs of a stroke is the possibility that, "One side of the face is sagging or numb." While there is no official confirmation that this is what happened, the speculation continued to grow as the White House's silence seemed to suggest it was not at all odd for the President's face to be sagging, the press to be kept at a distance, and a large microphone to hide his face.

Fears about Trump's health continue to mount as questions go unanswered.

To add to the unusual nature of the ceremony, almost no US media outlets addressed the social media buzz about his face. Typically, even social media rumors about the President's health would get some coverage. But they were uncharacteristically silent, following the questions about his health after the ceremony.

And this isn't the first time in recent weeks that people have questioned the President's health and his ability to keep serving. For instance, the end of August and beginning of September 2025 saw a flurry of speculation after Trump disappeared from the public view for several days before finally re-emerging and appearing to have a stiff arm, with some online sleuths believing he had a medical device implanted to help his heart function.

And a large bruise that keeps reappearing on the back of the President's right hand causes its own line of speculation. So far, the White House has only conceded that the President has something called Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which in and of itself isn't often a fatal condition, but is often linked to far more serious heart conditions.