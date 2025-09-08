What Blue Object Was Donald Trump Chewing While Attending the U.S. Open? The blue object could have been a mint or a pill — it's hard to know for sure. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: X/@AndresKudacki

The speculation around President Trump's health has continued to be a major topic in the news after he was absent for a few days in a row around Labor Day. Now, those looking for evidence that Trump has some undisclosed health condition have yet more evidence to add to their arsenal.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his appearance at the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, some people noticed that the president appeared to chew on a blue object of some sort while watching tennis. Now, many want to know what that blue object was, and what it might mean for his health. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What blue object was President Trump biting down on at the U.S. Open?

A photograph shows Trump at the U.S. Open with a blue object between his teeth. The photo was captured by Andres Kudacki, and when The Daily Beast reached out to see if he knew what it was, Kudacki said he wasn't sure. “I don’t know what it was specifically, I said it was a ‘tablet’ as that works for both, a mint or a tablet,” Kudacki explained. Kudacki, an award-winning photographer from Argentina, said that he didn't see Trump take the tablet out of any sort of container.

“He was very discreet," Kudacki explained. “I was waiting for some reaction from him, he’s a big personality." As Kudacki pointed out, Trump could have simply been taking a mint, and that seems like a distinctly possible explanation for the tablet, especially because if it was a pill, he probably wouldn't have taken the time to chew on it and fondle it in his teeth.

Article continues below advertisement

Because of all the speculation about his health online, though, people on X (formerly Twitter) simply had to offer a few other possibilities as well. While some said that it was probably a Wintergreen Altoid, others suggested that it could be the medicine Hygroton, which is used to treat high blood pressure and edema, two conditions that it has been speculated the president has had for some time.

U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. Photo: Andres Kudacki. #trump #usopen pic.twitter.com/QH6OZCSpqM — Andres Kudacki (@AndresKudacki) September 7, 2025 Source: X/@AndresKudacki

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, people have pointed to Trump's swollen ankles and the bruising that sometimes shows up on his hands as evidence that Trump is dealing with vascular issues. The Trump White House did announce that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that develops when key leg veins are no longer able to help blood flow back up to the heart.

Some of Trump's symptoms can be explained by that condition, and it's possible that the tablet he took was also related to it in some way. It's also possible that it was a just a mint, and everyone who is speculating about it online is thinking about all of this way too hard.