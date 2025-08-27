Woman Predicts Donald Trump Is Going to Die on September 3 — About Her Premonition "My premonitions are never wrong." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 27 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@huskymamma

A woman on TikTok, who people are dubbing a “psychic,” claims she had a premonition on Aug. 25, 2025, that President Donald Trump will die on Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. (or p.m., she wasn’t really sure). It’s a bold claim, though not exactly shocking these days, since predicting Trump’s fate has become a popular theme online.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, just a day before @HuskyMamma’s video about Trump’s alleged Sept. 3 death surfaced, a physical therapist went on TikTok offering a diagnosis, claiming the president has congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease. He also predicted he has between six and eight months to live. But there’s one thing about @HuskyMamma’s post that really stands out, and some people might be missing it. Let’s dive into her premonition about Trump’s death and the oversight you may have overlooked.

A "psychic" predicted that Donald Trump is going to die on Sept. 3.

@HuskyMamma opens her video still clearly in bed, having just woken up. She took to TikTok to share the premonition she says she had in her dreams that night, explaining that this is when she experiences them.

Article continues below advertisement

According to her, the premonition revealed that Donald Trump is going to die on Sept. 3, at “10 a.m., could be 10 p.m.,” since she wasn’t sure if it would happen during the day or night, or even if it would be U.S. time or her own time (based on her accent, maybe Ireland?). She also didn’t specify the year, which means it could be 2025 … or 2040!

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, she insists her premonitions are never wrong and claims Trump will die of a heart attack. That actually aligns somewhat with the physical therapist’s predictions, who said Trump has congestive heart failure, so a heart attack could make sense if that diagnosis is accurate.

Article continues below advertisement

@HuskyMomma says she “wanted to put it here [on TikTok] so you heard it here first.” She adds that anyone who’s followed her for a while knows she’s had some success with past premonitions and claims her nickname in school was “Mystic Meg.”

Article continues below advertisement

But here’s the catch. It seems @HuskyMomma might be toying with viewers’ emotions. If you took the extra step to expand the caption on her video, it reveals it’s just a skit: “I will actually howl if he does die on Sept. 3. For all you Trump lovers, don’t worry — it’s just a skit … but anyways, after putting my Mounjaro prices up … bring on the hate.”

Article continues below advertisement

So whether she made the video to jump on the “let’s diagnose Trump” trend or because she’s genuinely upset about rising Mounjaro prices (a medication used to treat weight loss and type 2 diabetes, with production sites in the U.S.) is up for debate. What’s not up for debate, though, is that Sept. 3 death date prediction.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok/@poopypapi This comment was just too funny not to include!