Gavin Newsom’s MAGA-Style Merch for Democrats Is Getting Under People’s Skin

By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 26 2025, 6:04 p.m. ET

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been quite the talk of the town in August 2025, for reasons both good and bad. To rip the band-aid off quickly, let’s start with the scandal that still follows him from decades ago — people are again bringing up his affair with his good friend’s wife. Now that’s out of the way, onto what many Democrats are praising him for: launching a line of merch that parodies President Donald Trump's and takes direct digs at him.

For context, Trump became one of Newsom's prime targets after Trump deployed the National Guard in Los Angeles. And let’s not forget, they’re on opposite sides of the political fence. So it’s no surprise that Newsom was excited to announce on Instagram on Aug. 24, 2025, that "The Patriot Shop is now open," offering various Newsom-themed merch. Here’s a look at how much he reportedly made in the first 24 hours, plus details on his clever MAGA flag that swaps out “Great” for “Gavin.”

Gavin Newsom's merch is a hot commodity. Here are the items he's released so far.

Fox News’s Will Cain (and plenty of others) may not be fans of Gavin Newsom’s merch taking direct shots at Donald Trump, but plenty of people are, which more or less evens it out. Among his lineup of merch is a red trucker hat retailing for $32 with white text that reads, “NEWSOM WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” The hat is a clear mockery of Trump’s MAGA hats, which many Trump supporters have proudly sported since their release.

There’s also the unisex white tank that says, “TRUMP IS NOT HOT,” which appears to be sold out since there’s no option to add it to the cart at the moment. Clearly, fans loved that one. But one of the standout pieces is Newsom’s “The Chosen One T-Shirt,” which literally shows Newsom as the chosen one, with Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan (with angel wings), and Tucker Carlson, all vocal Trump supporters, resting their hands on his shoulders, signaling they have officially switched sides.

Another Trump-trolling item is the “sold-out” Bible, which claims to be signed by Newsom himself. All proceeds from Newsom’s merch, including the pieces that take aim at Trump and the others promoting him for governor, go to the Campaign for Democracy, an organization with a mission “to confront and defeat unAmerican authoritarianism,” according to its website.

And if you’re wondering how much Newsom has made so far, it’s a lot. According to a spokesperson (via GQ), he reportedly raked in $300,000 within the first 24 hours of launching The Patriot Shop.

Gavin Newsom is also putting a spin on the classic MAGA flag.

In addition to the T-shirts, tank, and Bible, Newsom is also releasing a flag that uses the MAGA slogan (Make America Great Again) but swaps out “Great” for “Gavin.” Anyone looking to support Newsom’s efforts (that's a nod to you anti-Trumpers) and want to show their pride like true MAGA fans might consider staying up late for this release, which Newsom will likely announce on his socials.