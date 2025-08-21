Before He Was "Dark Gavin," Gavin Newsom Slept With His Best Friend's Wife "Everything you've heard and read is true. And I am deeply sorry about that." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 21 2025, 5:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In a world where President Donald Trump is the leader of the United States, opponents were looking for someone to take the reins of a resistance to his agenda. For better or for worse, one lone figure rose from the ranks to tackle the Big Guy in the Oval Office: California Governor Gavin Newsom. Playfully dubbed "Dark Gavin" for his fearless tackling of Trump by using his own tactics, Gavin was the political hero Democrats didn't know they wanted.

However, long before he was "Dark Gavin" or even Governor Newsom, Gavin was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle. The same Kimberly Guilfoyle who was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for a period of time. And during that marriage, he had an affair. But the other woman wasn't just a random person; she was his best friend's wife. Here's a look at the affair that ended Gavin's first marriage.



Here's what we know about that time Gavin Newsom slept with his best friend's wife.

To set the stage: the year was 2006. Gavin and Kimberly, once the darlings of California's business and political scenes, were living a bicoastal marriage as they pursued different career paths. They suddenly announced their divorce after 5 years of marriage, according to the LA Times.

Gavin was the Mayor of San Francisco, and the announcement of his divorce was a shock to those on the outside. To those closer to the situation, however, rumbles of marital trouble were no secret. The New York Times reported that the final rift between the two, however, was due to an affair that Gavin had with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, the wife of his former deputy chief of staff and best friend, Alex Tourk.

In a press conference at the time, Gavin admitted to his behavior, saying, "Everything you've heard and read is true. And I am deeply sorry about that." While he did not mention his wife, he did apologize to Alex for hurting him, according to Nicki Swift.



Despite some skeletons in his closet, Gavin has been embraced by many as the solution to Trump.

However, it does not seem that the affair with Ruby is impacting his current career, especially as he embraces the role of the anti-Trump maverick who seems to be placing himself in a position to take Trump out of the White House in 2028 whether he plans to go or not. And in the meantime, he's battling Republican efforts at redistricting and gerrymandering voting districts.

Despite the affair, and criticism that Gavin has not been progressive enough in regards to unhoused people, transgender people, and other Leftist issues in the past, Gavin seems to be seizing a wave of anti-Trump sentiment and riding it to a position of power at the head of the Democrat party.

Every time the White House or Trump takes a dig at an event or politician, Gavin's people are waiting with a retort or mockery, which is prime fodder for popularity among Gen Z.