Will Cain's 'Fox & Friends' Hosting Gig Has Some Wondering About His Net Worth

The nomination of Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth to be the next Secretary of Defense has naturally left some people scrambling to learn more about his co-workers. One of those co-workers is fellow weekend host Will Cain.

Following the news that Will has been given a new role at Fox as the host of The Will Cain Show during the 4 p.m. hour, which he's taking over from Neil Cavuto, many wanted to know more about what his net worth is. Here's what we know:

What is Will Cain's net worth?

Will has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, which stems chiefly from his work hosting the weekend edition of Fox & Friends and from his previous work as a radio host on ESPN. He has also served as a fill-in host on a variety of primetime shows over the years, and is now transitioning into an even more substantial role with the network, one that seems likely to come with a significant pay increase.

Will Cain Host, Fox News Net worth: $1.5 Million Will Cain is a TV and radio host known best for his time working at Fox News, where he hosted the weekend edition of Fox & Friends from 2020 to 2025. In 2025, Cain was given his own regular hour at 4 p.m. on the network. Prior to joining Fox, Will worked at ESPN as a radio host and also did a brief stint at CNN. Birthdate: March 28, 1975 Birthplace: Sherman, Texas Birth Name: Charles Williams Cain

What is Will Cain's Fox News salary?

We don't know exactly how much Will is being paid at Fox, but we have some clues based on what Hegseth's salary was when he was working on the show. Hegseth disclosed that he had made $4,602,340 during a two-year stint hosting Fox & Friends weekend edition, which he had been on since 2017. While Will's salary isn't exactly the same, it seems likely that he was making roughly $2 million a year to host the show.

Now that he is hosting a show on his own, though, Will's salary is likely to see a pretty significant bump, which will also have a major impact on his overall net worth. “It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon,” he said in a statement.