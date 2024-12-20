Neil Cavuto Bid Farewell to Fox After Nearly Three Decades, but Why Did He Leave? "This is my final show, I'm leaving Fox." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

Fans of Fox News were taken by surprise on Dec. 19, 2024, when anchor Neil Cavuto announced his departure during the final segment of Your World.

"This is it, the final segment. This is my final show. I’m leaving Fox," Neil revealed. Reflecting on his nearly 30-year tenure, he joked, "There are people working with me now who weren’t even born when I started at Fox. That’s how old I am." While the news is surprising, it’s not entirely unexpected. Here’s what we know about Neil Cavuto’s decision to leave Fox.

Why did Neil Cavuto leave Fox News?

Neil Cavuto reporting for Fox News on Oct. 7, 1996.

Neil didn’t give a specific reason for leaving Fox News, but his farewell speech hinted that it was a long time coming. "This is something I’ve been planning for some time. This just seemed like a good time," he shared.

While it’s unclear whether he’ll pursue other career opportunities, Neil reassured fans, "I’m not leaving journalism; I’m just leaving here." Married to Mary Fulling since October 1983, Neil shares three children — Tara, Jeremy, and Bradley — with his wife. Perhaps he’s ready to slow down and enjoy more time with his family.

Neil Cavuto battled many heath issues while working for Fox News.

With Neil having spent nearly 30 years working for Fox, it’s not surprising that the network and his viewers experienced some of his serious health battles alongside him.

The news anchor praised Fox for being "very good to [him]," and he expressed gratitude toward his bosses. He noted, "They offered a generous opportunity for me to stay years more. That’s pretty amazing considering the fact that, I don’t know, I might have missed a day or two here," before reflecting on the multiple occasions he missed work due to health issues.

"There was battling everything from multiple sclerosis and COVID to countless infections, even open-heart surgery," Neil shared. He then lightened the mood, joking, "Then there were all of those awful series of hangnails — don’t get me started on that one."

Former Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto after open-heart surgery.

While acknowledging that he "might have been unlucky in health," Neil expressed how "very lucky" he felt for the support he received at Fox and the opportunity to "report the news" his way — without yelling, but by "holding truth to power" and championing "fairness to all."

He saved his biggest thanks for his viewers, saying his father would have wanted him to show appreciation to everyone who made his career possible. Well, not everyone, Neil joked, adding, "All of you, OK, truth be told, most of you. I’m leaving out the nasty ones who called me fat."