Trump Rolled out the Red Carpet for Kid Rock at the White House "I know him as Bob, but he's been a good friend for a long time, many years," Trump said about Kid Rock. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 1 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET

American musician Kid Rock was welcomed with open arms at the White House on March 31, 2025, and while it’s not exactly shocking, people are eager to know what exactly warranted his visit. The rock musician is a well-known Donald Trump loyalist, having hung out with the president at the Daytona 500 in February 2025 and fully backing what appears to be his mission to "restore" America to its roots (though the timeline on that restoration remains up for debate).

In January, he was also spotted rubbing elbows with Pete Hegseth and other politicians, even dubbing their group in a selfie as "The f--k around and find out crew!" Simply put, Kid Rock’s circle of friends has had a bit of a shake-up. But back to the big question: Why was he at the White House?

Why was Kid Rock at the White House?

Kid Rock was invited to the White House on March 31, 2025, by Donald Trump to witness him sign an executive order targeting the ticket reselling industry and addressing issues with ticket sales and scalping.

It’s an issue Kid Rock has been fighting for over 20 years and one he’s discussed with Trump for a long time, the president explained. "He's been after something that is for the good of a lot of people, including, in particular, the public. And having to do with ticket sales and scalping and all of the gouging that you have been reading about — it has gotten worse and worse with time. I didn't know too much about it, but I checked it out, and it is a big problem," Trump remarked.

Most people can agree that both fans and entertainers have been getting burned by ticket resellers and scalpers, who deploy bots and utilize computer algorithms to "jack up the prices" of tickets, a Trump official pointed out. That said, tickets have become exorbitantly priced and out of range for many working-class people to buy. "They come and get all the good tickets to your favorite shows you want to go to," and then, "relist them for a 400 or 500 percent markup, and the artists don't see any of that money," Kid Rock said.

Trump's executive order directs the FTC and the Department of Justice "to rigorously enforce laws on the books in collaboration with state attorneys general," along with other agencies that can crack down on these predatory practices. After explaining why this issue mattered to him both as a musician and an individual, Kid Rock praised Trump for finally making something happen after nearly two decades of effort, saying, "Thank you, Mr. President, because this is happening at lightning speed."

He also added, "I'm a little overpaid right now — it's kind of ridiculous. I would rather be a hero to working-class people and have them be able to come and attend my shows and get a fair ticket price."

While Kid Rock clarified that he’s not advocating for artists to make more money, he simply wants "the fans to have fair ticket prices." He also mentioned that he’d love to see future legislation that puts a cap on ticket resales, which, by the looks of it, might come to fruition if he remains on good terms with Trump. And speaking of their relationship, just how close are they?

Are Donald Trump and Kid Rock friends?