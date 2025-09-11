The Location for WWE WrestleMania 43 May Have Been Revealed Earlier Than Expected It might be time for the massive event to take place outside of North America for the first time in history. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 11 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET Source: WWE

For more than forty years, the WWE has spent a lot of money turning WrestleMania into a massive spectacle. Superstars battle all year long for a chance to get a good match at the biggest event of the year. History is made every time the promotion organizes WrestleMania, and the legacy of the biggest wrestlers in the world is defined in a matter of moments. Once a year, the company puts it all on the line to entertain audiences from all over the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the WWE always pay attention when it comes to finding out where upcoming events will take place. The possibility of seeing the action of WWE in person is very exciting for those lucky enough to purchase tickets. Adding to that, there's no event in the company that's bigger than WrestleMania. Where will WrestleMania 43 be located? Here's what we know about the highly anticipated edition of the promotion's biggest weekend.

Where will the WWE host 'WrestleMania 43'?

According to PWInsider, an accidental press release indicated that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia, at an undisclosed date in 2027. An official announcement by the WWE would be massive for fans, considering how every past iteration of the event had been hosted in North America. But we'll have to wait for details to be confirmed. In fact, before the Saudi Arabia information leaked, Las Vegas got a contract to host WrestleMania in both 2025 and 2026. Since the creation of TKO, the WWE has given its biggest event to the city that can offer a bigger paycheck.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: WWE

The leak said that WrestleMania 43 is going to take place in Saudi Arabia didn't disclose specific details about the event, and it didn't mention a date for the event or a venue. Since the WWE has to host hundreds of live events every year, the specifics for any given location can take some time to be revealed, depending on the event.

Article continues below advertisement

'WrestleMania 43' will expand on the relationship between the WWE and Saudi Arabia.

An edition of WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia was a long time coming for the WWE. The promotion struck a deal with the country's government in 2018, when they promised to host at least two shows every year in Saudi Arabia. According to CBS Sports, it all began when the WWE announced that they would host the Greatest Royal Rumble at the country's King Abdullah Stadium.

Source: WWE

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, most of the WWE's international expansion plans have focused on Saudi Arabia. Events such as Crown Jewel, Super Showdown, and Night of Champions consolidated the working relationship between the promotion and the government in Saudi Arabia. The crowds grew larger, the money came in, and it was only a matter of time before the company hosted a major event in Saudi Arabia.