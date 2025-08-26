Becky Lynch's Comments About Ozzy Osbourne Hit Below the Belt for Some WWE Fans Kelly Osbourne clapped back at Becky Lynch for her comment. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Just because Becky Lynch is a heel in the WWE, for fans, it doesn't give her a pass to say whatever she wants about those outside of wrestling entertaining. So when she made comments about Ozzy Osbourne at a WWE Raw event in Birmingham, England, where the late singer is from, per TMZ, it caused some blowback from fans.

Article continues below advertisement

But what did Becky Lynch say about Ozzy Osbourne, exactly? The co-founder of Black Sabbath died a few weeks before the Raw episode filmed in the city he once called home. So for Becky to say anything negative about the music legend was a bit blasphemous for fans of both Ozzy and the WWE. Afterward, Ozzy's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, spoke out about Becky's comment.

Article continues below advertisement

What did Becky Lynch say about Ozzy Osbourne?

According to TMZ, Becky and fellow wrestler Nikki Bella got into an argument while promoting their fight during Raw. During the event, Becky said that she would face Nikki in a match for the Intercontinental Championship in Paris at the Clash in Paris event. She declared she would not wrestle in Birmingham, which elicited murmurs and boos from the crowd in the clip that has made the rounds on social media.

"I'm not wrestling in Birmingham," Becky told Nikki in the ring. "The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too." It isn't lost on Black Sabbath fans that the band played their final concert together in Birmingham just a couple of weeks before Ozzy's July 2025 death.

Article continues below advertisement

Becky Lynch: The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne he had the good sense to move to LA. Because if I lived I Birmingham I’d die too



Naaaah Becky is unhinged #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/EIJcmRWfKY — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 25, 2025

Becky's comment was likely meant to rile up the Birmingham crowd while also promoting her match with Nikki at the Paris event. Most titles are not won at standard WWE events and are instead saved for pay-per-view events. Still, Becky's comment about Ozzy and her attempt at a joke at the late singer's expense drew criticism, whether it was for her heel persona or not.

Article continues below advertisement

One user on X (formerly Twitter) posted that it made sense for Becky to commend Ozzy in her comment, but that she took it a little too far when she added the last part. Another WWE fan wrote that Becky was "scraping the barrel with the Ozzy comments."

Kelly Osbourne's reaction to Becky Lynch's comment came quickly after.

Regardless of whether or not Becky's comment about Ozzy and Birmingham was straight from her WWE script, Kelly posted a response in her Instagram Stories shortly after Raw aired. In her post, Kelly clapped back at the wrestler and called her a "disrespectful dirtbag" for good measure.

Article continues below advertisement