Everything You Need to Know About WWE Heel Becky Lynch's Life Outside of the Ring Becky Lynch welcomed her daughter in 2020. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 7 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET

She might have once been a "face," or a good guy in the world of WWE, but now, Becky Lynch has turned "heel," and some fans love the change in her overall demeanor. So much so that many want to know more about her life outside of the ring, including when she was married, who she is married to, and if she has any kids.

While some wrestlers' personal lives bleed into their storylines in the multiple WWE shows that air weekly, others keep their private lives a bit more, well, private. For Becky, there are plenty of aspects about her life outside of wrestling that have nothing to do with any of her storylines that happen across the board. That includes her marriage.

Becky Lynch got married in 2021.

In 2021, Becky got married to fellow WWE superstar and wrestler Seth Rollins, per People. Seth had been with the WWE before Becky, but, according to TJR Wrestling, Becky and Seth were friends long before they made the leap to something more. Per the wrestling news outlet, Becky explains as much in her A&E Biography Legends documentary.

During her 2024 episode, Becky reveals that she and Seth were on different WWE shows but that they would see each other from time to time. They eventually started hanging out more, and they kissed during the weekend of the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. She also shares in the documentary series episode that she was even originally supposed to be in a match at the event.

But the first kiss between Becky and Seth was all she needed to know that they would have a future together. Just seven months later, in August 2019, Becky announced her engagement to Seth on Instagram. They were married in June 2021.

Does Becky Lynch have any kids?

In 2020, before Becky and Seth got married, but after they were engaged, they welcomed their daughter, Roux. According to Seth, it was thanks to WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. He shared on Good Morning Football that, after Becky had a few beers with the wrestler thanks to 3:16 Day on Monday Night Raw, she suggested that she take time off to have a baby with Seth.

Maybe Seth and Becky would have found their way to parenthood even if Becky didn't, according to Seth, "break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold." But if there is some truth to his story, then the WWE family has a wrestling legend to thank (well, in part, anyway) for their daughter.