'WWE Unreal' Shows Original Wrestlemania 41 Plans Had Some Unusual Matchups Planned Things looked a little different, to say the least. By Ivy Griffith Published July 31 2025, 9:13 a.m. ET Source: WWE

Wrestling may have seemed to reach its peak through the WWF and WWE in the 1990s, but 2025 proved that love for the sport and wrestling performance hasn't gone anywhere. Wrestlemania 41 took place in April 2025, making history and taking names.

Article continues below advertisement

However, a new behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary series called WWE Unreal has given fans a peek behind the curtain. And that peek revealed a surprisingly different original plan for Wrestlemania 41, including a vastly different line-up with different stars. Here's what we know about what the event was originally slated to look like versus how it came to be.

Article continues below advertisement

'WWE Unreal' unveils original Wrestlemania 41 plans that looked quite a bit different.

As seen on screenshots widely making the rounds on social media, the original plan for Wrestlemania 41 was pretty darn different from how it eventually shook down. Here's what they had for the original lineup, per WWE Unreal: Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER vs. CM Punk

WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

A 10-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

A.J. Styles vs. Logan Paul

Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio.

Article continues below advertisement

And according to Wrestling Headlines, the list continued: "Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre (Special Guest Referee: Stone Cold Steve Austin)

Rey Mysterio (*unable to make out name Mysterio would be flanked by*) vs. Chad Gable

WWE Intercontinental Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE United States Championship — Six-Way Ladder Match: L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura."

Article continues below advertisement

As we know, the actual line-up was vastly different. For one, Bad Bunny wasn't running up and down the schedule. For another, the line-up failed to predict just how strong John Cena would show up. And Reigns vs Rollins stayed, with a little twist, as did a few others.

Regardless of original plans, John Cena owned 41.

The two-day event kicked off on Night One with a wild showdown featuring Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. Rollins came out on top after an eye-popping dust-up, leaving fans thirsting for Night Two (per USA Today).

Article continues below advertisement

Night Two saw seven matchups, including Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena's matchup with Rhodes seemed like a bitter rivalry, until a switch flipped and Cena owned the mat, taking home the big W.