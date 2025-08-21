WWE Revealed the Date for John Cena's Final Match as a Professional Wrestler As the record-breaking WWE Champion adequately said, the last time is now. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 21 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the biggest storylines WWE has produced in 2025 has been the final run of John Cena. The beloved wrestler announced in the summer of 2024 that he would retire from professional wrestling the following year. Since the start of 2025, fans wondered when the last time they would see John stepping into the squared circle would be. After months of speculation, WWE appears to know the answer to that question.

John Cena was determined. His last year as a professional wrestler included matches against Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Randy Orton. The Superstar even turned heel for the first time in his career. But sadly, all good things must come to an end. When will John Cena's last match in the WWE take place? Here's what we know about the event that will close a monumental chapter in the company's history.

When will John Cena's last match take place?

According to CBS Sports, John Cena's final match is scheduled to take place on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. A location for the celebration wasn't announced at the time of the reveal, leaving wrestling fans speculating as to which arena would be the one to host John's last bout. Another edition of Saturday Night's Main Event was announced for November 1, but no matches were revealed as part of the card.

Saturday Night's Main Event used to be a show the WWE ran on NBC when Saturday Night Live didn't produce new episodes. Decades ago, the event became a landmark to showcase what the promotion had to offer on national television. The WWE brought back Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024 as part of a nostalgic ploy to celebrate the programming's return to NBC. Recent editions of the event featured championship matches, contract signings, and appearances by celebrities.

John Cena will face Brock Lesnar one last time.

One of the most dangerous opponents John Cena faced in the ring was Brock Lesnar. The former UFC star is known in the WWE for his aggressive fighting style and the dominance he has displayed over the rest of the wrestlers. Over the years, John and Brock established a gruesome rivalry that included Extreme Rules matches and fights over the WWE Championship.

After being alluded to in a sexual assault lawsuit directed towards former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to the company during SummerSlam 2025. John Cena was attacked by the returning Brock that night, setting up a confrontation rumored to take place during WWE WrestlePalooza. Taking into account how relevant Brock was to Cena's past, it's easy to understand why the WWE wanted him to be a part of the legend's retirement tour.