WWE’s Quickly Deleted Social Post May Have Spoiled Major News About AJ Lee AJ Lee originally retired from professional wrestling in April 2015. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 3 2025, 1:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theajmendez

There are some wrestling moments that should be legendary surprises. Imagine the glass shattering for a Stone Cold return or the lights cutting out for The Undertaker. Now imagine AJ Lee, one of WWE’s most popular women’s wrestlers of all time, walking back into a ring after a ten-year retirement. That would be a goosebumps-inducing shocker. Well, it would have been. Unfortunately, WWE made a massive social media blunder and spoiled their own secret.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have been asking if AJ Lee is returning to WWE for years since she retired back in 2015. Fortunately, it seems as if wrestling fans finally have their answer. How exactly did WWE manage to spoil their own surprise? Keep reading for the details on how whoever manages the WWE Shop's social media profile fumbled this secret during a conversation with a fan.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

WWE’s deleted post spoiled the chance to surprise anyone with the fact that AJ Lee is returning to the ring.

Here’s what went down: a fan on X asked about AJ Lee merch. Totally normal. Instead of brushing it off or teasing something vague, the official WWE Shop account teased they could offer something better to the fan than merch. They could offer AJ Lee’s return to the ring. Now, you could practically hear the internet explode in real time as this post quickly went viral.

And then … It was gone. Poof. Deleted. But here’s the thing — once you post something on the internet, it’s out there forever. Screenshots were already spreading like wildfire before the delete button even cooled off. Whoever runs that account probably had a rough day at work after this one.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is AJ's return to the ring such a big deal?

As Sports Illustrated reminds us, AJ retired from professional wrestling back in April 2015. Her final match was during an episode of Monday Night Raw that aired on March 30, 2015. According to Newsweek, she cited damage to her cervical spine as the reason for her retirement. She was only 28 years old when she retired. Given her injury, however, most assumed she would never return to the ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Sure, she came back to wrestling behind the scenes for a bit, working as an executive producer and commentator for WOW: Women of Wrestling. Stepping between the ropes again, however? That felt impossible, which is why this would have been such a massive, shocking moment if WWE had managed to keep it under wraps.

Fans are buzzing, and WWE can’t put the genie back in the bottle.

Fans didn’t know what to make of the WWE Shop slip-up at first. Many thought it was a mistake, while others assumed it had to be some sort of AI error. As one fan put it: “Assuming the reply happened. It’s AI and it is continuing to prove it will tell all your companies secrets lol.” Another joked: “That’s what you get when you let some bot run your official accounts.”

Article continues below advertisement

In a since-deleted reply to Wrestling Daze, WWE Shop has spoiled AJ Lee's return. pic.twitter.com/pddIxiiclt — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) September 3, 2025

The AI theory spread fast, adding another layer of irony to the chaos. Imagine it: after ten years of waiting for AJ Lee to lace up her boots again, the spoiler doesn’t come from a dirt sheet or a backstage leak … It came from a chatbot running the WWE Shop’s social media profile.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the genie being very much out of the bottle, WWE fans are still excited about the news. “I can’t remember the last time there has been this much anticipation for a #WWE return than AJ Lee,” one excited individual penned on X. Others, however, admitted they didn’t like how WWE fumbled AJ’s return.

If you’re not hip on how great AJ Lee was these are some matches I highly recommend. For a time when WWE didn’t give their women’s roster the same opportunity to put on BANGER matches as the men. These were a few times AJ & others really showed out in my opinion. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bxQcSzA3pO — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) September 2, 2025