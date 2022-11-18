"San Quentin" Sees Nickelback Reflecting on (Imaginary) Legal Woes

Legal references continue with lines such as "Tough to find, a goddamn alibi / Wrong or right, it's tough to justify / Can't dismiss, too many witnesses / When insanity's the pattern, it don't matter what it is."

To close off the song, the plea to "keep me the hell out of San Quentin" is repeated. Although none of the musicians have prison records, it's clear that they're taking a stance against the system through "San Quentin."

