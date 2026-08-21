Sanchita Sultana: Looking Beyond Tobacco Use to the Conditions That Shape It By Reese Watson Published Aug. 20 2026, 8:30 p.m. ET Source: Sam's Photo Sanchita Sultana

The epidemiologist’s research examines why evidence-based tobacco interventions do not reach every population equally and how better use of disease burden data can support more targeted prevention.

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Sanchita Sultana does not see tobacco use as a single behavior with a single solution. As an epidemiologist working across population health, implementation science, and chronic disease prevention, she looks at the conditions surrounding tobacco use as closely as the behavior itself. Product design, flavor, marketing, social conditions, mental health, access to care, and the availability of cessation support can all shape who is most affected and whether existing interventions actually reach them.

“That is where the problem becomes more complicated,” Sultana says. “You can have an intervention that is supported by evidence, but that does not mean every population has the same access to it or responds to it in the same way.”

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Her research has included tobacco control and chronic disease prevention, with particular attention to the gap between what public health already knows and what happens when that knowledge is put into practice. Sultana argues that one of the persistent challenges in tobacco control is not simply developing interventions. It is making sure proven approaches are implemented consistently and reach the communities carrying the greatest burden.

“The existence of an effective intervention does not solve the implementation problem,” she says. “You still have to understand where the burden is concentrated, what barriers are getting in the way, and whether the response is actually reaching the people who need it.”

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In her tobacco work, Sultana uses disease burden data to examine which populations are carrying a disproportionate share of the problem and where prevention efforts may need greater focus. The next step is determining how those findings can guide prevention programs, healthcare decisions, and resource allocation rather than remaining confined to a research result.

Source: Sanchita Sultana

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“Data should help public health teams decide where attention is most needed,” Sultana says. “If the burden is not distributed equally, the response cannot assume that every population is starting from the same place.”

In Sultana’s tobacco research, implementation science helps answer a practical question: why do interventions that work on paper fail to reach some communities consistently? She studies the barriers that can limit adoption in healthcare and community settings and looks at how evidence-based approaches can be implemented more effectively. The emphasis is on reach, consistency, and whether the intended population is actually benefiting.

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“Tobacco use does not happen in isolation,” she says. “The products people encounter, the messages around those products, their access to support, and the conditions in their communities all matter. Prevention becomes weaker when those influences are ignored.”

Sultana also points to youth nicotine addiction as an area requiring continued attention. Her broader interests include tobacco-free campus initiatives and the use of disease burden data to help prioritize youth health programs. Understanding which populations are most affected can help agencies decide where prevention resources may have the greatest value.

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Her work also examines what happens when proven interventions are adopted unevenly. A cessation strategy may be supported by evidence, but its impact still depends on whether it is used consistently across healthcare and community settings and whether the people who need it can access it.“Knowing that something works is only the beginning,” Sultana says. “Public health also has to ask whether it is being used, who can access it, and where the gaps remain.”

Sultana has authored peer-reviewed research in tobacco control, chronic disease prevention, implementation science, and health disparities. She sees those areas as connected by the need to understand who is carrying the greatest burden and whether prevention efforts reflect those differences.

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Her work also reflects a concern with the quality of the evidence behind public health decisions. Sultana uses epidemiologic methods and causal frameworks to strengthen how programs are designed and evaluated. Better evidence can help agencies understand whether an intervention is reaching the population it was intended to serve and whether the response is producing meaningful results.

Source: Sanchita Sultana

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“We have to be careful about what the data is actually telling us,” she says. “A program can exist without reaching the people at highest risk. Evaluation has to help us understand whether the intended population is actually benefiting.”

For Sultana, health equity in tobacco control begins with identifying which populations carry the greatest burden and whether prevention and cessation resources are reaching them. She does not treat equity as a separate consideration added after a program is designed. It is part of the initial question about where disease burden is concentrated and how the response should be targeted.

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“Different communities can experience the same public health problem very differently,” she says. “The value of epidemiology is that it can help make those differences visible. The responsibility after that is to use the evidence in a way that reflects what the data is showing.”

That perspective shapes how Sultana thinks about the future of tobacco control. Scientific evidence may already support effective approaches, but implementation remains uneven across settings and populations. Better use of disease burden data can help agencies identify where the burden is greatest and where prevention efforts may need additional attention.