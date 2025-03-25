Here's What We Know About Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker's Parents Sarah Ashlee Barker's mom is pretty low-key, but her dad has had some high-profile headlines in the past. By Ivy Griffith Published March 25 2025, 2:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sarahashlee7, @7Jaybarker

When a student athlete becomes extraordinary, people always want to know a little bit more about where they came from. Who raised them, what their family life was like, and how they became such a stand-out athlete. For Sarah Ashlee Barker, this interest in her family life continued well into her professional career.

The Crimson Tide guard has made headlines for her team-boosting efforts, and here's what we know about the home team she came from — her family. While her mom's life has been relatively "by the book," her dad was famous in his own right and has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Source: MEGA

Here's what we know about Sarah Ashlee Barker's parents.

Sarah was born to parents Amy Rozell (née DiGiovanna and formerly Barker) and Jay Barker. The couple divorced in 2007 after 13 years of marriage and having four children together: Andrew, Braxton, and twins Sarah Ashlee and Harrison.

Amy re-married in 2009 and became Mrs. Rozell, with Sarah Ashlee saying of the ceremony on Instagram, "My hero, my best friend, and beautiful momma. To know you is to love you. You are beautiful inside and out. Celebrating you is the easiest thing to do! A love like no other! Mr. And Mrs. Rozell."

While Sarah Ashlee seems to be close to her father as well, Jay's past is a little less storybook and a little more "big ups and downs." After Amy and Jay divorced, he was quickly linked with famed country singer, Sara Evans. The two "officially" got together after Jay's divorce was finalized in 2007, but rumors put the two together much earlier than that.

Sarah Ashlee has a pretty famous dad and stepmom.

Jay and Sara tied the knot in 2008 in what was called a fairytale wedding. The two seemed made for each other. But Jay, who was a famed Alabama footballer back in the day, has had a few hitches in his happily ever after.

According to reports, Sara filed for divorce from Jay in 2021. She cited "irreconcilable differences" along with "inappropriate marital conduct." But the turbulence didn't end there. In 2022, news broke that Jay had allegedly attempted to hit Sara with his car.

A report of the incident read, "The victim stated that when the party was coming to an end, she got in the passenger seat of a vehicle and had one of the witnesses drive her across the street. As the vehicle she was in was crossing the threshold of her driveway she saw the defendant reversing in his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed" (excerpt via Scoop Nashville).

While that would be enough for anyone to call it quits, the divorce paperwork was never finished. By March 2025, the two had apparently reconciled. It's an unusual ending to an unusual story, and one Sarah Ashlee seems to keep well away from.