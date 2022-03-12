YouTubers 'Saucy and Honey' May Go to Prison After Spending the Night at Target

Just a friendly reminder that if you're inside a store and it appears to be closing for the day, you should probably just go home. Because if you don't leave like a respectful, law-abiding citizen —and decide to do something wild like have a sleepover in the store — there will be consequences.

One couple in Pennsylvania learned this the hard way after deciding to spend the night inside of a Target to film a YouTube video. How did that work out for them? Keep scrolling for the scoop.