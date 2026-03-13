Saucy Seltzers Teaming Up With An A-List Celebrity? Who Is It? Industry chatter has begun circulating that Saucy could be considering a celebrity partnership as the brand grows. By Distractify Staff Published March 13 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET

In the crowded world of consumer beverages, a famous face can be the difference between a niche product and a breakout hit. From actor-backed tequila labels to athlete-promoted energy drinks, celebrity partnerships have become one of the most powerful marketing tools in the industry.

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Now, speculation is swirling that Saucy Infused Social Seltzers, a fast-growing beverage brand, could be exploring a similar play as it prepares to expand into new markets. According to a recent report from InTouch Weekly, the brand is preparing for a significant distribution push in the South.

“The company has confirmed its seltzers will begin appearing in Texas and Georgia starting May 1, 2026,” the outlet reported, noting that the move represents a major step forward as infused beverages continue gaining traction among consumers looking for modern social drink alternatives. But the expansion itself may only be part of the story.

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Industry chatter has begun circulating that Saucy could be considering a celebrity partnership as the brand grows. As InTouch noted, “Companies across the beverage space have increasingly turned to recognizable personalities to help launch products into the cultural conversation — and Saucy appears to be no exception.”

Some believe the brand could tap a reality TV star with a major social media following, while others speculate an athlete or entertainer entering the beverage space could make sense. In today’s creator-driven economy, a digital influencer with strong Gen-Z reach could also fit the bill. For now, Saucy isn’t revealing any plans.

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The brand’s lineup currently revolves around three flavors built around different moods. Bloom offers a citrus-forward profile, Soar leans into tropical fruit notes, and Chill delivers a berry-inspired flavor aimed at a more relaxed vibe. The drinks are sold individually, in six-packs, or in a Vibes Variety Pack featuring all three.