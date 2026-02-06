An Amber Alert Has Been Issued for Saxon Clemons — the Indiana Toddler Is Missing Saxon Clemons is believed to be in danger. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 6 2026, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: WLWT

In January 1996, 9-year-old Amber Hagerman from Arlington, Texas, was kidnapped while she was riding her bike. According to The New York Times, her body was found five days later. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office ruled Hagerman's death a homicide and determined her cause of death was "cut wounds to the throat." As of January 2026, this murder remains unsolved.

The only silver lining to come from this horrific crime was the establishment of the Amber Alert system. Now, you might get an Amber alert on your cell phone, or perhaps you've seen one on a digital billboard while driving. Not only are they effective, but an Amber alert indicates law enforcement believes an abduction has taken place, per NBC 5 DFW. In February 2026, an Amber alert was issued for 2-year-old Saxon Clemons. Here is the latest update.

Here is the latest update for missing 2-year-old Saxon Clemons.

According to ABC 7, the Starke County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber alert for Clemons, who was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 5 in North Judson, Ind. The toddler is two feet, four inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue and gray sweatshirt and blue and gray sweatpants.

Authorities believe Clemons is with 44-year-old Dwayne Clemons. He is described as being five feet nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Dwayne is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with Indiana license plate CRS242. Law enforcement has not revealed how Clemons and Dwayne are related. Saxon is believed to be in extreme danger.

Dwayne Clemons has a criminal record.

The Tippecanoe County News Facebook page shared more information about Dwayne, who reportedly has a criminal record dating back to 2007 when he was convicted of intimidation (felony) and battery resulting in bodily injury. Back in February 2011, WKVI reported that Dwayne pleaded guilty to two felony charges for an incident that occurred on June 27, 2009.

The 44-year-old was charged with firing gunshots into a van that was carrying Jessie Sparks, age 9. One of the shots grazed Sparks. Dwayne subsequently fled to Alabama and was arrested in June 2010. He was then extradited back to Starke County, where the incident occurred. Per his plea agreement, Dwayne pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery, a Class B Felony, and Battery, a Class C Felony.