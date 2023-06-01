Home > Entertainment Dollar Dollar Bills, Y’all — How Much Do Scripps National Spelling Bee Winners Get? Curious about the earnings of the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion? Here are all the juicy details on how much the winner takes home — in terms of prize money and recognition. By Sughnen Yongo Jun. 1 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The finals of every Scripps National Spelling Bee always attract a dazzling lineup of young prodigies vying for the throne. These mini word wizards have already aced their way through three grueling rounds, effortlessly conquering tongue twisters that are unimaginable to remember, even for matured minds.

Picture this: a group of young whiz kids aged 11 to 14 who have left their competitors in the dust. Out of a whopping 220 contenders who stepped up to the challenge during the intense three-day contest held just outside Washington, D.C. in National Harbor, Md., these finalists have risen to the top. It's like the Olympics of spelling, and these brilliant youngsters are the cream of the crop! So, how much dough will the champion take home? Let's take a look.

So, how much are the contestants getting paid?

How much moolah will the contestant walk away with, you ask? Well, the grand champion of this epic showdown is not only going to be crowned the ultimate spelling superstar, but will also be swimming in a pool of prize money! Thanks to the generosity of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP.O), the mastermind behind this whole shindig, the winner gets to pocket a jaw-dropping $50,000 in cold, hard cash.

But as if that massive wad of dough wasn't enough, they'll also be showered with additional sweet monetary prizes and some seriously impressive reference works from the legends themselves, Encyclopedia Britannica and Merriam-Webster. Oh, and here's a little insider info: The official dictionary of this dazzling competition is none other than the mighty Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary.