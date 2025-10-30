Sean Grayson's Mother Told Sonya Massey's Family They "Did Not Raise Him That Way" "The justice system did exactly what it’s designed to do today. It’s not meant for us." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 30 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Following the July 2024 murder of Sonya Massey by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, Sheriff Paula Crouch said moving forward she would be employing more-thorough background checks for applicants. "I know the sheriff before me did have a background process," said Crouch to the Illinois Times. "I’m just kind of making it more in-depth."

If more stringent background checks were in place when Grayson was hired by former sheriff Jack Campbell, they would have been aware of his previous issues. Grayson faced charges of misconduct from two previous police forces in 2021 and 2022. This paints a fuller picture of the disgraced cop, whose family said this isn't the person they raised. Grayson's mother spoke with Massey's relatives following the guilty verdict handed down to her son. Here's what we know.

Sean Grayson's family apologized to the family of Sonya Massey.

On Oct. 29, 2025, a little more than a year after Massey was fatally shot by Grayson, the police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder. Teresa Haley, an advocate and activist for the Massey family, spoke with CBS News's Jericka Duncan about the verdict.

Duncan asked Haley if she had a message for the Grayson family, who was in the courtroom alongside the Masseys. "I feel sorry for them," said Haley. "The mother came over and apologized and she said, 'We did not raise him that way.'" Grayson's mother then apologized to the Massey family. "We lost Sonya," said Haley, "but they lost a son." She added that the Grayson family realized he had to pay for what he did to Massey.

Grayson's mother's apology was unexpected, though it made sense considering the fact that both families had been on the other side of the same courtroom for months. According to Haley, members of Grayson's would occasionally mumble, "I'm so sorry," throughout the trial. Haley recalled a time when Grayson's mother put her name on the list to get into the courtroom for the trial because the Massey side was completely full and no one was there for the Graysons. The judge did not allow it.

Sonya Massey's family is not happy about the verdict.

Massey's family, friends, and attorneys are not pleased with the verdict because they were hoping the jury would convict Grayson of first-degree murder. With a second-degree murder conviction, Grayson will likely receive a 20-year prison sentence as opposed to 45 years to life, reports KSDK.

"There’s a major difference between second-degree murder and first-degree murder," said Haley outside of the courthouse. "Today is a painful day for me and people who look like me ... We can’t call the police and feel safe in our own homes." Massey's mother, Donna, said anyone who watched the body cam footage of her daughter's murder and thought it was partly her fault "is inhumane."