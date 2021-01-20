Angel Theory Talks the Facebook Watch Series 'Kinderfänger' and What's Next (EXCLUSIVE)

The series was immensely well-received by viewers, playing out along 10 episodes. Lead actress and co-executive producer of the series, Angel Theory (from The Walking Dead), spoke exclusively with Distractify about why the show is so important to her and if there is a Season 2 in the future.

Facebook Watch debuted the limited horror series Kinderfänger from Crypt Monsters on its platform last October, bringing a new twist on the mythical monster to your social media feed.

Angel Theory worked to bring better representation for Hard of Hearing and Deaf viewers.

Kinderfänger brings to the screen a Black, Deaf / Hard of Hearing protagonist, Olivia. The teacher finds herself in conflict with the Kinderfänger, a mythical creature who steals children, and across the duration of the limited series, she tries to save them. Not only is this horror adaption of Piper's Song brought right to your computer through Facebook Watch, but Angel worked extensively with producers to make sure it was accurate in its portrayal of Deaf / Hard of Hearing people.

Source: Facebook / Crypt Monsters

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone on the show really made it very comfortable to actually give these ideas throughout filming to make it as relatable as possible," Angel said of filming. "... I was able to tell them things that I would actually do so that way when viewers are watching Kinderfänger they can feel connected to it because it's realistic."

For example, there's one scene where Olivia places her phone on her bed. When the phone receives a text message, she was originally directed to be startled by the notification when it vibrated on the bed. "If my phone's on the bed and it just vibrates — and I'm nowhere near it and I don't feel it, it honestly wouldn't get my attention at all," Angel said. "In real life, when I get notifications or phone calls, my phone will flash."

Article continues below advertisement

So instead, she went to the show's producers to offer some suggestions to make the show more accurate. Now, Olivia's phone flashes when she receives the notification, using the phone's accessible LED flash option for alerts. "There are so many things we do as [Deaf / Hard of Hearing] people that makes it so much easier for us in our everyday life," Angel said.