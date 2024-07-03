Seint Makeup Controversy — Is the Company Secretly an MLM?

Seint Makeup may be no saint. The makeup company has come under fire for reportedly hiding that they were running as a multi-level marketing (MLM) company. MLMs are notoriously problematic for their controversial business practices, which involve selling products through person-to-person sales. Many MLM companies require their “employees” to recruit new distributors to make money. Here’s a look at the Seint Makeup controversy.

What is Seint Makeup?

Seint Makeup is a makeup company that was founded in 2013. The company belongs to Cara Brook, a beauty blogger and makeup artist. According to the company’s website, the company was founded “on the idea that makeup should be used to enhance the true beauty in a woman's face, rather than covering it up.” The company was originally named Maskcara Beauty, but was changed to Seint Makeup in 2020. They offer a wide range of products, such as foundation, highlight and contour, eyeshadow, and lip products.

Many of Cara's products are popular amongst celebs. This includes Demi Lovato, Julianne Hough, and Kourtney Kardashian.

What is the Seint Makeup controversy?

The controversy behind Seint Makeup first picked up steam on Reddit in 2023. There were several threads from users who accused Seint Makeup of running an MLM due to their direct-selling model. They believed that the Seint Makeup Artists only promoted Seint Makeup products on social media to earn commission. These artists could also recruit members to join their downline. Like other MLMs, this would allow them to earn a commission from the members of their team.

People on Reddit and TikTok were upset that Seint Makeup wasn’t transparent about their MLM model.

“I'm mad. I'm usually really good at spotting MLMs and block them all immediately. But Seint has been really, really sneaky about getting around the restrictions, and I feel more tricked than ever after following Cara,” a user wrote on Reddit. Although MLMs are legal in the United States, they are criticized for predatory tactics. Many MLM members earn “little or no money,” according to the Federal Trade Commission. Many also lose money.

Others criticized the company for selling products that are low-quality and expensive.

“Their brush is meh. It feels soft. Then when you go to blend, it's pretty rough,” a user shared on Reddit’s Makeup Addiction subreddit. The company is known for their cream-based products, but the user called described the quality as “dry” yet also “sticky.” “It's cream makeup, which kind of reminds me of Halloween makeup, but it ended up being DRY on my face! I'm also realizing my face feels sticky,” they shared.

Months ago, I commented on a post that I like the idea of an all-in-one make up palette like Seint, but wouldn't support an MLM (also, Seint isn't clean makeup, so there's that, too).



Today, I got this message from a hon. pic.twitter.com/41wIYUvW98 — Elise Oras (@eliseoras) July 27, 2023 Source: X | @eliseoras

Things changed for the better in October 2024. The company announced that they were switching from a direct sales model to an "enhanced affiliate commission structure and program." In this new Artist Program, makeup artists with the company can earn between 25% to 45% commission on sales. There are additional financial opportunities, such as money earned from hosting parties and money from bonus pools.