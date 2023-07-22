Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending

Server's "Don't Be Racist" Shirt Results In Negative Reviews for Restaurant

Jason Lassiter got trolled by pretty much the entire internet for complaining about one of the restaurant's servers wearing a shirt that said, "Don't be racist."

Robin Zlotnick - Author
By

Jul. 22 2023, Updated 10:58 a.m. ET

Server's "Don't Be Racist" Shirt Results In Negative Reviews for Restaurant
Source: Twitter

A customer recently left a negative review on the Facebook page of The Chowder House, in Fairbanks, Alaska, because one of the restaurant's servers was wearing a shirt that said, "Hi. Don't be racist. Thanks." That server, who goes by @bryantinak on Twitter, posted the review and a selfie while wearing the t-shirt, and it went totally viral.

Article continues below advertisement

"Someone complained about me wearing my favorite shirt today on our Facebook page, now I can't wear it at work anymore :.(," the post reads. In the review, the customer, Jason Lassiter, writes, "As a customer I'd prefer not to have your employees' ideologies plastered on his t-shirt... This isn't a professional shirt for work and will be the last time I visit your establishment."

abfdceacabfbef
Source: Twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Since Jason Lassiter posted his review from his personal Facebook page, he quickly started getting "roasted" on Facebook for his review. According to @bryantinak, "So many people direct messaged the guy that he deleted his bad review."

Many laughed at the fact that he called the t-shirt "unprofessional" when it literally "thanks" you for reading it. "That's actually an extremely professional shirt," one Twitter user wrote. "How much more professional can you get?"

Article continues below advertisement
dont be racist shirt
Source: Twitter

There was an initial misunderstanding, too, which @bryantinak cleared up in a follow-up tweet: "Talked to my bosses. They were upset at the customer for making an absurd complaint. 

Article continues below advertisement

"I misunderstood the upset (we were in the middle of a rush) as being directed at me. They have no problem with me wearing the shirt and actually urge me to continue to if I wish to do so." How great is that? 

Since @bryantinak's viral thread, the Facebook page for The Chowder House has been flooded with positive reviews. "Great place," one person wrote. "Lets its employees be decent human beings." 

Article continues below advertisement
dont be racist t shirt
Source: Facebook

"Came for the anti-racism, stayed for the chowder," another wrote. "I am so glad I had the chance to come here on my brief trip to Fairbanks. I had delicious racism-free salmon chowder and I'll certainly be back next time I visit."

Article continues below advertisement

@Bryantinak explains that they bought the shirt from an Etsy shop but that it seems like "some fast fashion Etsy bulls--t." Instead, they suggested getting a shirt from a Black-owned business and linked to a bunch of activist apparel fundraisers and companies with Black owners. 

Those who believe "don't be racist" is a controversial and "unprofessional" statement really need to examine why they think that, and I think it's safe to say that Jason Lassiter has been forced to consider why he had such a negative reaction to such an innocuous statement. 

As for @bryantinak, we're glad they work in a place that understands the importance of the message on that t-shirt and supports their employees in the fight for equality.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Vegan Influencer Slammed for Video Equating Black Lives Matter and Animal Rights

White Woman Launches Racist Tirade at Asian Woman Exercising in the Park

People Are Pointing Out Examples of Everyday Racism in Stores to Prove 'It's More Than Just the Police'

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.