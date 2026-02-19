The 'She Gon Call Me Baby Boo' Meme Has Taken on a Life of Its Own Across Social Media "The scientist in 2070 trying [to] find the original baby boo song." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 19 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dangerdiarykiddo' @grumpyleanneandmaitland

There was a time when memes were simple, like the "ermahgerd" girl or the "o rly" owl. Now, figuring out what they mean requires a bit more trouble, and that's definitely the case for the "she gon call me baby boo" meme on TikTok. The meme, which also presents itself in different videos and as variations of songs, has some users trying to figure out what it means and where it came from.

In some cases, the "she gon call me baby boo" meme comes up in videos where people are doing wild dances on the floor to lyrics that include those words. Other times, the trend and meme shows up as a remixed version of a new song that was made on social media. There's even a "baby boo syndrome" meme that branched off from this one. It's a wild time to be knee-deep in internet culture.

The "she gon call me baby boo" meme is from an NBA YoungBoy song.

The meme centered around "she gon call me baby boo" is apparently from the song "What You Is" by NBA YoungBoy. In the lyrics at one point, he says, "She gon call me baby boo." And somehow, from that one line alone, the meme was born. According to Know Your Meme, the song went viral on TikTok, including remixes from fans and other artists.

One user's own remix went viral on TikTok, sparking more remixes with captions saying simply, "she gon call me baby boo." Then, people began making TikToks dancing to the remixed versions of the song. The idea behind the meme is also to show how a user might do something to impress their crush, or be romantic. Then, that crush will, well, call them "baby boo."

Another version of the meme and trend other than making music is to dance wildly to some of the remixes or sped up versions of the "she gon call me baby boo" line of the NBA YoungBoy song. Does it make a lot of sense, especially when broken down? Not really. But it is a TikTok trend that people began seeing more of around January 2026.

Now, people are mentioning "baby boo syndrome" as if it's a real thing.

At some point, the "she gon call me baby boo" meme gave way to the "baby boo syndrome" meme. Look, we aren't here to explain why certain memes and trends catch on, but we are in an age of the internet where there seems to be little rhyme or reason when it comes to what goes viral and when.

@w.rizzliv Credit to the videos in the babyboo warning babyboo babyboosyndrome babybooremix ♬ get silly baby boo remix - ckeleton