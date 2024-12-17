Wondering What "ICL" Means on TikTok? We Promise to Tell You the Truth ICL, TikTok slang is hard to keep up with. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 17 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: unsplash

IYDK, acronyms are the bread and butter of Gen Z and Gen Alpha communication, especially on social media. Indeed, TikTok is full of them — from OAT to OD — and keeping up with all the new slang can be difficult, especially for those who don't spend all of their time scrolling.

And even if you do, you can sometimes feel out of the loop. It feels like every time you blink, there's a new term or phrase taking over the app, and no one wants to explain what they mean. One such acronym is "ICL," which you may have seen floating around your FYP. Don't worry, we're here to break it down (or BID) for you.

What does "ICL" mean?

As far as slang acronyms go, "ICL" is actually one of the simpler ones to understand — and it's used similarly to another that may be more familiar to older Gen Z and millennials: "NGL."

NGL, of course, stands for "Not gonna lie," and "ICL" stands for "I can't lie." And if you've ever used the phrase "To be honest," when spilling tea or admitting something, then ICL will fit seamlessly into your vocabulary.

For example, you could text your mom and say, "ICL, that meatloaf recipe you're using is pretty awful. Could we order pizza tonight instead?" Or you could DM your bestie on Instagram while stalking your ex-boyfriend's new girl and say, "ICL, she's actually really pretty." It's all about honesty and sharing your true feelings.

Even though it's simple, some users across TikTok are expressing confusion over it (and the heavy use of acronyms by Gens Z and Alpha). One user on the app said, "What happened to NGL? It’s ... the same meaning."

ICL is not to be confused with ICCL, which means "I couldn't care less." Now that you're using ICL, it's time to brush up on some additional initialisms used across social media.

Here are other Gen Z and Gen Alpha acronyms to note.

As you know, ICL isn't the only confusing term adopted by netizens, especially on TikTok. If you're still confused about what your younger peers are saying, here's a quick guide. IG — "I guess" or "Instagram" depending on the context

— "I guess" or "Instagram" depending on the context ATP — "At this point"

— "At this point" IYKYK — "If you know, you know"

— "If you know, you know" IDRC — "I don't really care"

— "I don't really care" TW — "Trigger warning"

Of course, there are also a few NSFW acronyms floating around the web. Even if you think you know what they mean, it's best to be careful with these — and make sure you don't accidentally send them to your boss. BFFR — "Be f--king for real"

— "Be f--king for real" CBA — "Can't be a--ed," or "Can't be bothered" IDGAF — "I don't give a f--k"

— "I don't give a f--k" FFS — "For f--k's sake"