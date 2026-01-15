Why Are People Talking About Sheryl Lee Ralph's Feet? And What Was Her Response? The 'Abbott Elementary' star was a target following her appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.' By Niko Mann Published Jan. 15 2026, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Jan. 13, 2026, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor was roasted on social media over, of all things, her feet! Sheryl looked great as always during her appearance on the talk show while sporting a long-sleeve white fitted blouse with an oversized collar and asymmetrical tie paired with a patterned pencil skirt.

Sheryl was also sporting a pair of clear, open-toed high heels, and her feet are now the talk of the town, rather than her fabulous outfit. So, why are folks talking about Sheryl's feet?

Source: Mega

Here's why people are talking about Sheryl Lee Ralph's feet.

Following Sheryl's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she was dragged as folks commented on her feet on social media, and the trolling prompted a response from the former Dreamgirls star. One of Sheryl's toes on one foot is apparently smaller than the matching toe on her other foot, and a fan zoomed in on the actor's feet and shared a picture of it on X. The fan was seemingly commenting on her outfit and clear high heels as being fire, but the intent was lost as folks weighed in.

"Them toes scrunched tf up," replied one fan. "That bunion is screaming out hello," added another. 'Feet nasty af," noted one. "That’s them mean church lady feet," joked another. "That foot has been in rooms most people won't even get a toe in," one wrote. Sheryl responded to the comments on X, and she called out "unkind" people in the comment section.

"I know people can be unkind," she wrote. "Because for a long time, I carried shame about my one foot. I hid it. I questioned it. I let it make me feel smaller than I was. But now, I choose gratitude instead."

I know people can be unkind because for a long time, I carried shame about my one foot. I hid it. I questioned it. I let it make me feel smaller than I was. But now, I choose gratitude instead. I am thankful for this foot, for all five of its funny little toes. They are mine.… — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) January 14, 2026

"I am thankful for this foot, for all five of its funny little toes," she continued. "They are mine. They belong to my body and my story. This foot has carried me through miles of living, loving, enduring, and becoming. It has stood firm when I was unsure. It has moved me forward when standing still would have been easier. There is nothing to be ashamed of in what has held me up. I honor it. I honor myself. And I walk on, lighter, knowing that what is true about me has always been worthy of being seen."