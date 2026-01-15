Actor Ali Larter and Her Husband Have Been Happily Married for 17 Years Ali Larter and her husband met on set. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 15 2026, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

You might have first seen Ali Larter in Heroes, the Final Destination franchise, or even Legally Blonde. However, these days she's probably most recognized for her role in Taylor Sheridan's Landman, a show that exists in the same universe as Yellowstone.

Ali Larter met her now-husband, actor Hayes MacArthur, in 2005, on the set of something very different: Homo Erectus, a National Lampoon comedy film. In 2007, Ali told Cosmopolitan that she wanted to marry him after being with him for just three weeks, per Us Weekly. At the time, she said, "I told my boyfriend after three weeks that I wanted to marry him and that we could do it tomorrow ... I look forward to that time when I’m home with babies."

Here's what we know about Ali Larter's husband, Hayes MacArthur.

Hayes, who is both an actor and a producer, has credits in Life As We Know It and How I Met Your Mother. He's also been in Mr. Mom, Angie Tribeca, and, most recently, The Runarounds, according to IMDb. He grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and joined the famous Groundlings acting program after he moved to Los Angeles.

Getting his start in comedy, Hayes once lived with Seth Meyers's brother, Josh Meyers, and fellow comedians like Ike Barinholtz, per People. He shared that their living situation was a bit hectic and joked that they had rat infestations.

Hayes's grandmother Shirley also has a history in Hollywood. He said that she "put Coca-Cola on the map." In an Instagram post, Hayes shared that Shirley was only paid a small flat fee at the time for her modeling work for the company.

Ali and Hayes got married in 2009.

Four years after they met, Ali and Hayes tied the knot. They're still going strong after 17 years of marriage. Ali told People that her secret to a happy marriage is to "enjoy every day" and "try to be really kind."

Ali and Hayes have two kids.

In 2010, they had their first child, their son, Theodore Hayes. Then in 2015, they welcomed their daughter, Vivienne Margaret. The family went on a trip through Sun Valley, Idaho, during the COVID pandemic and fell in love with the town so much that they decided to move there.