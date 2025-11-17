'Landman' Fans Want to Know Why Jon Hamm Left the Show — So Why Did He? 'Landman' Season 2 premieres on Nov. 17, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 17 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the Paramount+ show Landman are wondering why Jon Hamm left the show. Season 2 of the series by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan premiered on Nov. 17, 2025.

Jon played oil tycoon Monty Miller in Landman, which is described as a show "set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas." The show depicts a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs and stars Billy Bob Thornton as an oilman crisis executive, Tommy Norris, and Demi Moore as Monty's wife, Cami. Jon's character was killed off in the Season 1 finale, and fans want to know why he left the show.

Source: Paramount+ / Emerson Miller

Why did Jon Hamm leave 'Landman'?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jon left because of other commitments. He actually only signed on for one season, so his exit was always the plan. Jon said that he took the limited role because he wanted to work with Taylor and Billy Bob. "My other commitments don’t really allow me to be a series regular on another show," he said. "I’m very happy that they asked me to do this, but I’ll tell you exactly what it was — it was the ability to work with Taylor [Sheridan] and Billy Bob [Thornton]."

"Those are guys whose careers I’ve been really paying attention to," he continued. "They’re just working at the top of their game. I knew the show was going to be good — I didn’t know it was really going to spark in the culture the way it has, and that part of it is even better. It’s always fun to be a part of the conversation when you’re in something that people really respond to. I’ve had that on a couple of occasions."

Jon Hamm said he was drawn to Landman because it let him play “a man who believes he’s already lost.” pic.twitter.com/KFhjSEzdd5 — Every Movie Plug (@everymovieplug) October 29, 2025

In the show, Monty died after having a heart attack. He was too weak to survive another heart attack and his third bypass surgery, but Jon says he's glad people like the "great" show. “I’m just so mystified about how great the show is," he said. "It’s truly a spectacular thing to be a part of. I’m glad that you guys are liking it. I’m glad that everybody is on board."

Jon added that while filming death scenes is difficult, he enjoyed working with Demi and Billy Bob. "Those kinds of scenes are particularly difficult because you’re on your way out, basically, and that’s not fun," he said. "But honestly, being with the caliber of actors that I was with — Demi [Moore] and Billy Bob and everybody involved — it was just truly outstanding."